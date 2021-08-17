Dr. Ferkan Celik Joins NMS Consulting as a Managing Director and Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ferkin Celik as a Managing Director and Partner based in the firm's Istanbul office.Dr. …

Dr. Celik is a sought after advisor in academia and in the private and public sectors. Prior to joining NMS, she has worked with and advised multiple governments throughout Asia and has held senior positions within the Turkish Ministries of National Education, Industry and Trade, and Family and Social Policies. In these roles, she directly oversaw the creation, development, planning and implantation of many successful public and private-public programs, including the governmental program design and launch of more than 32 ministerial projects and 80 R&D centers.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc ., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ferkin Celik as a Managing Director and Partner based in the firm's Istanbul office.

Previously, Dr. Celik served on the Board of Directors of a Turkey based management consulting firm and was appointed as the Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of its research and development services division. In this role, she successfully completed the establishment of the Technology Transfer Office, the establishment of more than 150 R&D Centers, and 12 Turquality projects.

Prior experience also includes serving in Founding Director roles at Okan University and Yeditepe University for their Teknopark programs. She was directly responsible for the founding of the Technology Transfer Office which focused on university-industry cooperation within the organized industrial zones throughout Turkey.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Celik join NMS," stated Aykut Cakir, Senior Partner and Head of MENA Region at NMS. "Her background and experience are a perfect fit for the needs we are seeing from clients in the Middle East and Balkan regions, specifically for project management and public-private mandates. We are excited to be able to cater to more organizational needs, and to provide solutions for growing organizations in Turkey and in the Middle East as we continue to expand our team in the region."

Ms. Ferkan Celik, Managing Director and Partner at NMS stated "At NMS, I will be able to contribute to the growth of the company in the Balkan, Middle East and North Africa regions, particularly with project management, program design, and developing strategies. I have always been passionate about helping companies identify the best solutions for problems and roadblocks they are experiencing, and with NMS' staff, we will together be able to offer a wide range of skill sets and problem-solving techniques to clients."

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner and Global Head of Private Equity, M&A and Strategy at NMS added, "I wish to welcome Dr. Celik to NMS Consulting and commend Aykut and the entire Istanbul team. The Istanbul team has exceeded all initial planning expectations for both new client mandates and now with the appointment of someone of Dr. Celik's caliber to our global team, we are seeing the positive impact NMS Consulting is making in Turkey and the surrounding region."

About NMS Consulting, Inc.

Founded in 2018, NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm that specializes in delivering services to a global client base of private and public companies, government agencies, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

With a global footprint of fifteen offices located through the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East staffed with more than 250 seasoned professionals, our clients benefit from a combination of our diverse skills, expertise and global organization offering a unique multi-disciplinary 360⁰ solutions platform.

Unlike other leading management consulting firms, NMS Consulting provides its clients the experience of working with a "big firm consultancy" without the higher premium. Client projects are staffed with qualified professionals who have trained at many of the leading global consultancy firms enabling the NMS professionals to deliver "big firm" experience and capabilities, while providing flexibility on mandate sizes and pricing.

