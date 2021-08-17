checkAd

IotaComm and TEKTELIC Announce Agreement for Custom Gateway Based on Semtech's LoRa IC

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Unique Multi-SubGHz Band (800 MHz licensed/900 MHz ISM band) Base Station Radio using LoRaWAN® for the Internet of ThingsALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a …

Unique Multi-SubGHz Band (800 MHz licensed/900 MHz ISM band) Base Station Radio using LoRaWAN® for the Internet of Things

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced signing of a product development and license agreement with TEKTELIC Communications, Inc. to develop a custom Multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN ® gateway for the U.S. market, based on the Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) chipset equipped to simultaneously support the data transmission in the standard ISM (900 MHz) as well as in IotaComm's FCC-licensed spectrum (800 MHz).

Logo Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

The Multi-SubGHz gateway is based on Semtech's LoRa® device-to-Cloud platform, a globally adopted long range, low power solution for Internet of Things ("IoT") applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services.

On November 10, 2020, the LoRa Alliance ® , a global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the IoT low power wide area networks (LPWANs), announced the addition of support for new Long Range-Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS) data rates, which significantly increase network capacity and resistance to interference. In addition, LR-FHSS enhances spectrum efficiency, which allows IotaComm to apply the LoRaWAN standard to the commercialization of its FCC-licensed 800 MHz radio spectrum.

"Today marks a significant milestone that is a game-changer for IotaComm and could not have been possible without the collaboration withTEKTELIC and Semtech," stated Terrence DeFranco, IotaComm's President and CEO. "The custom Multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN gateway will allow IotaComm to provide IoT connectivity to customers on the standard ISM band where ubiquitous coverage and superior barrier penetration are required. In addition, combining the LoRa Alliance support for LR-FHSS with our nationwide portfolio of licensed spectrum will open up the LoRaWAN ecosystem to critical infrastructure deployments, such as Utility, Smart City and Healthcare applications, requiring more flexible connectivity with different channel sizes, higher power transmit levels and no time on air limitations. This unique innovation is a major step toward our mission to offer low-cost IoT connectivity to yield the highest value, data-driven insights for commercial and industrial customers," he added.

Seite 1 von 4
Iota Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IotaComm and TEKTELIC Announce Agreement for Custom Gateway Based on Semtech's LoRa IC Unique Multi-SubGHz Band (800 MHz licensed/900 MHz ISM band) Base Station Radio using LoRaWAN® for the Internet of ThingsALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
Murchison Confirms Widespread Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Surface Mineralization at Its PYC Target with ...
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21IotaComm Launches the Beta Version of its Internet of Things Platform Delphi360(TM)
Accesswire | Analysen