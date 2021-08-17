IotaComm and TEKTELIC Announce Agreement for Custom Gateway Based on Semtech's LoRa IC

Unique Multi-SubGHz Band (800 MHz licensed/900 MHz ISM band) Base Station Radio using LoRaWAN® for the Internet of ThingsALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a …

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced signing of a product development and license agreement with TEKTELIC Communications, Inc. to develop a custom Multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN ® gateway for the U.S. market, based on the Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) chipset equipped to simultaneously support the data transmission in the standard ISM (900 MHz) as well as in IotaComm's FCC-licensed spectrum (800 MHz).

The Multi-SubGHz gateway is based on Semtech's LoRa® device-to-Cloud platform, a globally adopted long range, low power solution for Internet of Things ("IoT") applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services.

On November 10, 2020, the LoRa Alliance ® , a global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the IoT low power wide area networks (LPWANs), announced the addition of support for new Long Range-Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS) data rates, which significantly increase network capacity and resistance to interference. In addition, LR-FHSS enhances spectrum efficiency, which allows IotaComm to apply the LoRaWAN standard to the commercialization of its FCC-licensed 800 MHz radio spectrum.

"Today marks a significant milestone that is a game-changer for IotaComm and could not have been possible without the collaboration withTEKTELIC and Semtech," stated Terrence DeFranco, IotaComm's President and CEO. "The custom Multi-SubGHz Band LoRaWAN gateway will allow IotaComm to provide IoT connectivity to customers on the standard ISM band where ubiquitous coverage and superior barrier penetration are required. In addition, combining the LoRa Alliance support for LR-FHSS with our nationwide portfolio of licensed spectrum will open up the LoRaWAN ecosystem to critical infrastructure deployments, such as Utility, Smart City and Healthcare applications, requiring more flexible connectivity with different channel sizes, higher power transmit levels and no time on air limitations. This unique innovation is a major step toward our mission to offer low-cost IoT connectivity to yield the highest value, data-driven insights for commercial and industrial customers," he added.