Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Acquires Controlling Interest in K.B. Industries UK Ltd

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the controlling interest in one of the International sellers and installers of KBI's proprietary technology Flexi®-Pave and its related products.

Based in South Yorkshire, England, K.B. Industries UK Ltd have independently been selling and installing KBI's Flexi®-Pave and it's related products since 2010. K.B. Industries UK Ltd has proudly installed Flexi®-Pave in numerous world-renowned locations such as; Legoland in Windsor; Whitehall London; Lincoln Castle (where Downton Abbey was filmed). Numerous installations are shown on their website: https://www.kbiuk.co.uk

K.B. Industries UK have seen steady growth in sales with sales of £1,865,505 (USD$2,586,801) in 2018 and £2,135,925 (USD$2,961,778) in 2019. The year 2020 saw a increase to over £2,700,000 (USD$3,700,000) and are currently installing the largest contract secured of 17,000 Sq M (183,000 Sq Ft) in Swinton Greenway, Salford. Orders are seeing increase as markets are opening up throughout the United Kingdom.

This acquisition will not involve any major changes in the operations and management of K.B. Industries UK Ltd., however added API technologies will be available to the product portfolio in the UK. It is the goal of API to expand its full range of technologies through direct involvement in all international operation.

The acquisition of no less than 54% of KB Industries Ltd will see 10,800,000 shares of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure issued to the shareholders of KB Industries UK Ltd.

Kevin Bagnall Chairman and CEO of API stated, "The inclusion of K.B. Industries UK Ltd into the API portfolio brings about benefits for both entities to show greater growth, especially with the additional technologies that are now under the API umbrella! As other international operations are added to the API portfolio, the expansion and recognition of API's technologies should result in greater market growth internationally."

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp…a vehicle for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. Divisions include:

Next generation Tire Recycling (NGTR)

Through API's K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous paving. K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has over the past 19 years combined sustainable technology and experience. This has solved many infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success, benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah. Visit: https://apaicorp.com ++1 (727) 723-3300

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy (ZEW2E)

In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other sale-able, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution.

Submit enquires to: enquiries@apaicorp.com

Website: www.apaicorp.com

