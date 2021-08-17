Viant Reports 200 Percent Conversion Increase From ‘World Without Cookies’ Software Private Beta Program

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced customers who participated in the company’s private beta release testing program drove 200% more conversions. The World Without Cookies (WWC) beta program, which integrates Viant’s Household ID within its Adelphic advertising software, is expanding into the open beta phase and is now available for all customers to test.

The open beta phase marks the next step from Viant’s private beta-testing program, which was launched in June and provided early access to the new digital experience across Adelphic. During the private period, participating brands and agencies not only saw over a 200% average increase in new customer acquisitions, but they also reached 40% more households and decreased frequency and ad repetition by 28%.