Viant Reports 200 Percent Conversion Increase From ‘World Without Cookies’ Software Private Beta Program

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced customers who participated in the company’s private beta release testing program drove 200% more conversions. The World Without Cookies (WWC) beta program, which integrates Viant’s Household ID within its Adelphic advertising software, is expanding into the open beta phase and is now available for all customers to test.

The open beta phase marks the next step from Viant’s private beta-testing program, which was launched in June and provided early access to the new digital experience across Adelphic. During the private period, participating brands and agencies not only saw over a 200% average increase in new customer acquisitions, but they also reached 40% more households and decreased frequency and ad repetition by 28%.

“Marketers are struggling to measure brand effectiveness, especially in channels like Connected TV, streaming audio, and mobile phones where cookies don’t exist or only exist a small percentage of the time,” said Chris Vanderhook, Chief Operations Officer, Viant. “We believe WWC solves for these important, emerging needs, empowering brands and agencies to reach more customers and drive better performance of their omnichannel campaigns while also providing a better consumer experience.”

Advantages of the WWC program include:

  • Onboarding First-Party Data—Access to more ways clients can utilize their first-party data, including directly onboarding physical addresses. (Already available onboarding options include customer e-mail addresses and other digital identifiers.)
  • User Experience—Unifying Viant’s Household ID throughout the software allows for enhanced control of planning, buying, and measuring omnichannel campaigns.
  • Scale— With Viant’s Household ID available across nearly 80% of all available ad opportunities managed within the software, marketers can immediately reach more than 115 million addressable U.S. households that make up more than 250 million addressable consumers in cookieless environments.
  • Measurement — Capture measurement of cross-platform reach and frequency in real-time, enabling advertisers to adjust course and link impact to actual business outcomes.

About Viant
 Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

