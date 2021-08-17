Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q1 2022 Interim Financial and Operating Results

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:ATE, OTCQX:ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, has filed its financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We made progress across all activities during the quarter,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “However, subsequent to the quarter, we placed otenaproxesul’s AME study on a required pause because a pre-specified safety threshold was exceeded. As announced earlier this month, we are collecting and analyzing additional data to understand the cause and implications of the events, and to determine the optimal plan for otenaproxesul’s continued development. We will update our shareholders in October when we expect this work to be complete. In parallel, development of fresh IP continues for the rest of our pipeline, including our pursuit of a novel candidate for inflammatory bowel disease. While there is much to be done to address recent events, our dedicated team and cash position put us in a strong position to move forward.”