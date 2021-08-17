Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q1 2022 Interim Financial and Operating Results
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:ATE, OTCQX:ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, has filed its financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“We made progress across all activities during the quarter,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “However, subsequent to the quarter, we placed otenaproxesul’s AME study on a required pause because a pre-specified safety threshold was exceeded. As announced earlier this month, we are collecting and analyzing additional data to understand the cause and implications of the events, and to determine the optimal plan for otenaproxesul’s continued development. We will update our shareholders in October when we expect this work to be complete. In parallel, development of fresh IP continues for the rest of our pipeline, including our pursuit of a novel candidate for inflammatory bowel disease. While there is much to be done to address recent events, our dedicated team and cash position put us in a strong position to move forward.”
During the course of the absorption, metabolism and excretion (“AME”) study, the Company conducted twice-weekly blood draws and collected other specimens to measure key biomarker and pharmacokinetic data. More than 6,200 samples will be analyzed at five specialized labs in Canada and internationally, providing insight on the drug’s behavior and the potential for effectiveness at lower doses.
Business Highlights
Otenaproxesul, lead product candidate in clinical development for osteoarthritis pain
- Cleared Investigational New Drug (“IND”) filing with U.S. FDA to allow human clinical trials in the United States – IND-opening single-dose study completed with analysis underway
- Completed Phase III-enabling animal long-range and reproductive toxicology studies (10 studies in total), one further study to conclude in calendar Q4
- Received approval to commence the absorption, metabolism and excretion (“AME”) study in 90 subjects; subsequent to the quarter, the AME study was placed on a required pause (see August 3, 2021 press release)
- Retained senior clinical operations director, Dr. Ana Stegic, to support clinical trial management and execution
New chemistry initiatives targeting candidates to expand and bolster pipeline
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare