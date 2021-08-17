Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-118 for the Treatment of CLN1 Disease

The event will feature a presentation from key opinion leader Angela Schulz, M.D., Ph.D., University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, who will provide an overview of CLN1 disease, a severe, neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disease with no approved treatment, and discuss the natural history of the disease.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Topics of discussion will also include the patient and caregiver perspective on the burden of disease, preclinical pharmacology and toxicology data for TSHA-118, and the clinical development strategy for the TSHA-118 program. A question and answer session will follow each formal presentation.

The event will feature presentations from:

Sharon King, President of Taylor’s Tale, who will discuss the burden of disease and provide a patient and caregiver perspective

Steven Gray, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern and Chief Scientific Advisor at Taysha, who will review the preclinical and pharmacology data for TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease

Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, CMO and Head of R&D of Taysha, who will discuss the clinical development strategy for TSHA-118

Registration for this event is available through LifeSci Events. A live video webcast will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website. An archived version of the event will be available on the website for 60 days.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005281/en/