Sonder Holdings Inc. to Expand Middle East Presence with Two New High-Rise Towers in Downtown Dubai

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021   

Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, will add two additional buildings to its growing portfolio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Through an agreement with Al Fattan Properties LLC, Sonder will manage and operate two of the three Al Fattan Towers in Downtown, with views on Burj Khalifa, to be operated as Sonder Downtown Towers.

Comprising spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging between 1,900 and 2,400 square feet, these towers add over 300 units to Sonder’s existing portfolio of operations in Dubai. The company currently manages and operates JBR Suites, a 164-unit property in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) which has been open to guests for over a year. Sonder is also exploring additional expansion into the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, La Mer, City Walk and DIFC areas of Dubai.

“We’re pleased to continue to partner with Sonder, whose innovative and guest-centric approach to hospitality addresses the preferences of the modern, urban, family and business travelers that frequents Dubai,” said Soby Joseph, executive director of Al Fattan Properties LLC. “Sonder is a well-capitalized operator that provides peace of mind and fixed income for real estate assets. They continue to be one of our preferred partners for developments in Dubai.”

“We remain bullish on expansion in Dubai as it is one of the most visited cities in the world, renowned for its beautiful design and architecture and is a global real estate hub. These are all attributes that fit perfectly with the Sonder brand and mission and we plan to continue developing Sonder’s footprint in the region,” said Martin Picard, Global Head of Real Estate for Sonder. “We’ve seen very strong performance from our inaugural Dubai property, JBR Suites. We are extremely pleased to be partnering again with Al Fattan to take on operations of what will be Sonder’s fourth largest signing in terms of units.

In order to support the company’s expansion in the region, Sonder also recently appointed Rishad Poonawalla to the newly-created role of director of real estate in Dubai. Rishad brings over 15 years of global real estate and hospitality development and acquisition experience to Sonder, with time previously spent in Dubai with the Jumeirah Group, Whitbread Plc (Premier Inn Hotels), as well as Ernst & Young’s Transaction Real Estate & Hospitality practice.

