TILT Holdings Inc. Announces Second Agreement with Old Pal to Expand into Pennsylvania

Old Pal products will be available in Massachusetts in August

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement (the “Agreement”) to manufacture, package and distribute select products by Old Pal, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle cannabis company. Per the new Agreement, TILT’s Pennsylvania subsidiary, Standard Farms LLC (“Standard Farms”), will bring Old Pal into the Company’s full-service wholesale manufacturing, packaging and distribution platform in the Commonwealth, expanding the Company’s relationship with Old Pal beyond Massachusetts.

Old Pal is a recognizable brand in the cannabis lifestyle space, with a growing following of consumers loyal to the brand's ethos of keeping cannabis simple by delivering consistent, high-quality products.

Standard Farms will be launching Old Pal’s Classic 7-gram Whole Flower pouches and one-gram 510 Oil Cartridges, provided by TILT subsidiary, Jupiter Research, LLC. Pending regulatory approval, initial product details include:

  • Whole Flower - Old Pal’s 7g Whole Flower bags come in Indica, Sativa. and Hybrid. These medium-sized pouches of whole cannabis flower are filled with high-quality buds.

  • 510 Oil Cartridges – Classic, quality cannabis distillate in a convenient and safe 510 oil cartridge. These one-gram vape cartridges meet industry standards for extraction and undergo multiple rounds of distillation, winterization and testing to provide a clean and smooth smoking experience.

TILT’s subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care (“CAC”), is currently producing the lifestyle brand in Massachusetts, where Old Pal products including The Original Ready to Roll 14-gram kit as well as 510 Oil Cartridges are expected to be on shelves this month. Additionally, Old Pal’s first ever edible, The Classic Pot Brownie is anticipated to make its debut this fall.

"We are incredibly proud to build on our existing relationship with Old Pal, and have the opportunity to introduce them to the Pennsylvania market,” said TILT CEO Gary Santo. “Old Pal’s commitment to expanding our partnership to additional markets reaffirms that our dedication to delivering high quality products and sound cannabis supply chain logistics are making a real impact. We are confident that this addition to our growing portfolio of quality brand partners will support our long-term growth goals.”

