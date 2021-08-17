TILT Holdings Inc. Announces Second Agreement with Old Pal to Expand into Pennsylvania

Old Pal products will be available in Massachusetts in August

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement (the “Agreement”) to manufacture, package and distribute select products by Old Pal, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle cannabis company. Per the new Agreement, TILT’s Pennsylvania subsidiary, Standard Farms LLC (“Standard Farms”), will bring Old Pal into the Company’s full-service wholesale manufacturing, packaging and distribution platform in the Commonwealth, expanding the Company’s relationship with Old Pal beyond Massachusetts.

Old Pal is a recognizable brand in the cannabis lifestyle space, with a growing following of consumers loyal to the brand's ethos of keeping cannabis simple by delivering consistent, high-quality products.