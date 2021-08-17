checkAd

Slow Ride Bakery Cookies Now Available in Ontario

Indiva Enters the Baked Goods Category With Cookies

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce the launch of Slow Ride Bakery Cookies (“Slow Ride Cookies”). Following on the success of Bhang Chocolate and Wana Sour Gummies, the top selling chocolates and gummies respectively in Canada, the launch of Slow Ride Cookies is Indiva’s first product in the “baked goods” edibles sub-category.

Slow Ride Cookies are produced in Ottawa by Slow Ride Bakery, a micro-processor founded and operated by husband and wife team Vik and Karen Dhawan. Slow Ride Cookies are hand-made in small batches to ensure freshness and quality. The cookies will initially be available in three flavours: Big Chocolate, Spicy Ginger and Peanut Butter. Each package will contain one cookie, weighing 20 grams, and will contain 10mg of THC.

“We are delighted to partner with the Slow Ride Bakery team to bring their handmade cookies to market,” said Niel Marotta, CEO of Indiva. “Indiva is committed to innovation, and we remain driven to continue to bring products to market that expand the selection of legal cannabis edibles and delight our customers. While the launch of Slow Ride Cookies in Ontario represents Indiva’s first baked goods to be made available in the Canadian cannabis market, we expect further seasonal offerings and wider national distribution to follow.”

"Vik and I are thrilled to be able to bring Slow Ride Bakery products to Canadians by partnering with Indiva,” said Karen Dhawan, Co-Founder of Slow Ride. “With their expertise and support behind us, we have been able to garner the attention of Canada’s largest legal marketplace, the OCS. Our facility is quickly expanding to meet customer demand, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our delicious handmade cookies with our fellow cannabis users."

Initial deliveries to the OCS were completed in late July, and all three flavours are now available in stores in Ontario, and online at the OCS.ca. Indiva expects to expand distribution of Slow Ride Cookies to other provinces and channels in the coming months.  

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products including Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, as well as capsules, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedInInstagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

