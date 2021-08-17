Recro to Host Webcast to Discuss Acquisition of San Diego-Based IRISYS

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASDAQ: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced that company management will host a webcast to discuss the company’s recently announced acquisition of IRISYS, a San Diego-based CDMO that possesses capabilities that complement and expand those of Recro. The webcast will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

During the event, Recro’s management team will discuss the rationale for its acquisition of IRISYS and provide an overview of the transaction's expected impact on the company’s ongoing growth strategy. The discussion will highlight Recro’s operations on both the East and West Coast of the U.S., as well as the organization’s expanded global client base and enhanced capabilities now spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of dosage forms.

To access the webcast, please do so by visiting the “Events” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website, www.recrocdmo.com. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Recro

Recro (NASDAQ: REPH) is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities from early feasibility to commercial manufacturing. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Recro is a CDMO providing oral solid dosage form development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified release oral solid dosage forms, Recro has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 120,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia.