SmartCentres unveils the PXL Gallery, Canada’s largest low-resolution LED public art installation

The PXL Gallery is a permanent 10,000 square foot art installation, reinforcing SmartCentres’ ongoing focus on art and culture in SmartVMC, the New City Centre in Vaughan.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX:SRU.UN) officially unveils the PXL Gallery, a 10,000 square foot low resolution LED permanent art installation in SmartVMC, its flagship 100-acre master-planned city centre in Vaughan. This modern art installation features rotating exhibits of curated moving artwork created by acclaimed digital artists.

The PXL Gallery, which adorns the façade of one of the SmartVMC residential towers, is integrated into the area’s architecture and building design, reinforcing that art and culture are a forethought in SmartCentres’ developments.  It is a beacon for the area, overlooking the on-site SmartVMC regional bus terminal and the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre TTC subway station; a bona fide light at the end of the tunnel. The PXL Gallery is only one of many high-impact art installations that have debuted in Vaughan’s new city centre this summer.

“The PXL Gallery at SmartVMC introduces digital art, a progressive contemporary art form that is on the rise,” says Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman, SmartCentres.  “The PXL Gallery is a 10,000 square foot LED canvas, integrated into the building’s design, at the nexus of three 55-storey residential towers, the TTC subway station and the new regional bus terminal. The PXL Gallery brings new meaning to hanging art on the wall.” 

Digital art, an art form created by software, on a computer platform, has begun to gain global attention over the past decade, with unlimited opportunity for impact and practicality. The more technology evolves, the more digital art blossoms. The versatility of this technology as a medium marries well with the scale of SmartVMC’s PXL Gallery. Just as a traditional art gallery showcases featured artists, the PXL Gallery’s digital flexibility enables artists’ exhibits to rotate on-demand.

The PXL Gallery’s inaugural artwork was curated in collaboration with the City of Vaughan’s Senior Art Curator, Sharon Gaum-Kuchar. An open call for submissions invited artists to submit proposals of their vision. Acclaimed artists Jim Campbell, Rafaël Rozendaal and Rob King were awarded commissions, and their artwork will be the PXL Gallery’s first three rotational features.

