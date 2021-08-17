Acceleware Kicks off Marwayne RF XL Commercial Pilot Drilling Program

Akita Drilling Ltd.’s Rig 29 moved onto the Marwayne site August 9, 2021. The RF XL producer well was spudded on August 12, 2021, followed by the heating well on August 13, 2021. Spud to completion of both the heating well and the producer well, barring unforeseen delays, is expected by late Q3. Facility installation will commence immediately thereafter, and RF XL heating starting shortly after final commissioning. While the initial heating phase is planned for approximately six months, this period may be extended to allow Acceleware to capture additional information on the efficiency and operation of the technology.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware Ltd. (“Acceleware” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXE), a leading developer of electrification technology targeting low-cost, low-carbon and clean extraction of heavy oil and bitumen, today announces that the Company has kicked off the drilling and completions program of the commercial-scale RF XL pilot project at Marwayne, Alberta (the “Pilot”), representing a major milestone in the execution of the Pilot.

“Acceleware’s RF XL is designed to become an electrification work-horse for the clean energy transition,” said Laura McIntyre, project lead and CTO of Acceleware. “Our team, alongside multiple expert partners, has performed an incredible amount of design, planning and de-risking to get to where we are today – we are very excited to deploy this technology and to further prove out its feasibility at commercial scale.”

Partners involved in the drilling and completions program of the Pilot include Halliburton, Akita Drilling Ltd., Tristar Resource Management Ltd., Weatherford Canada Ltd., CES Energy Solutions, Precise Downhole Solutions, Tenaris, Stream-Flo Industries Ltd., Pro Pipe Service, Variperm Energy Services Inc., among others.

“We are excited to work with innovators that think outside the box,” said John Gorman, Halliburton VP Canada and West Coast USA. “Working toward a next generation technological solution is a critical step toward a low-carbon future.”

Colin Dease, Canadian Division President of Akita Drilling Ltd., added, “we are very pleased to play a role in Acceleware’s electrification pilot drilling program. The potential to eliminate or materially reduce GHG emissions from the extraction of heavy oil and bitumen could be a game changer for Canada’s oil sands.”

Acceleware’s RF XL electromagnetic heating technology is designed to generate zero scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions when it is powered entirely by renewable electricity, nuclear, or other clean power sources. In addition, RF XL eliminates the need for fresh water, which in turn means fewer surface facilities and less land disturbance, offering a cleaner and more sustainable solution to meet the world’s growing demand for energy. With a successful Pilot and subsequent commercialization, numerous potential environmental benefits could be realized by oil sands producers deploying