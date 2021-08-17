checkAd

Canadian Premium Sand Inc. appoints Chief Financial Officer and adds Glass Expertise

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Cameron Deller as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and engaged Patrick Kenny as an advisor to the Company.

Cameron Deller is joining the Company as Chief Financial Officer effective September 07, 2021. Mr. Deller brings over 20 years of financial leadership, investment management and capital markets experience gained across a wide variety of industries in both public and private sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and is a CFA charter holder. With a proven track record of managing complex financial structures, he has deep proficiencies in corporate strategy, financial planning and analysis and capital raising initiatives. Most recently, Mr. Deller served as Vice President, Corporate Development for Mosaic Capital Corporation, a publicly traded investment holding company with diversified operations across Canada. As a component of his total compensation package, Mr. Deller has been awarded 125,000 options to acquire common shares of CPS at an exercise price of $0.47 per share.

The Company has contracted Patrick Kenny through his wholly owned company, Value INgineering Consulting LLC, to provide independent advice and expertise to Company’s management and Board of Directors. Mr. Kenny is a well-respected 35-year veteran of the flat glass industry. His long career with major North American glass producers PPG Industries, Inc. and Vitro Architectural Glass, Inc, the past 21 years in executive roles, equips Mr. Kenny with deep knowledge in strategic planning, marketing, business development and business start-up of flat glass operations, specifically in new markets. As an independent consultant, Mr. Kenny will work closely with the Company’s management team and Board of Directors to ensure the Company’s strategic planning and project execution aligns with the elements needed for success in the North American flat glass industry.

“Cameron’s experience in capital markets, corporate strategy and investor relations adds significant strength to our management team as CPS pursues its goal of manufacturing high specification flat glass,” states Glenn Leroux, President & CEO. “Patrick’s depth of knowledge in the flat glass industry is at a level that allows him to quickly see both opportunities and risks. Cameron and Patrick’s contribution to the development of a sound business, operations and capital deployment plan that moves CPS from an early design phase through to glass production and sales cannot be overstated.”

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.
The Company is evaluating the potential for sustainable manufacturing of high clarity flat glass through a Company owned facility in the greater Winnipeg area that utilizes the high-quality silica sand from its wholly-owned Wanipigow silica sand deposit. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CPS".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Canadian Premium Sand Inc.
Glenn Leroux
President and Chief Executive Officer
glenn.leroux@cpsmail.com

Investor Relations
IR@cpsmail.com
587.355.3714

www.cpsglass.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canadian Premium Sand Inc. appoints Chief Financial Officer and adds Glass Expertise CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Cameron Deller as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and engaged Patrick Kenny as an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of FT218 in ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board