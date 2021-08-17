Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), today announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”), a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry. Paradigm, which will operate as an independent business of Builders FirstSource, provides the Company with a digital platform to advance its strategy to deliver technology solutions that help its customers build more efficiently.



“We are excited to welcome Paradigm’s employees into the Builders FirstSource family and enhance our digital capabilities,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Paradigm’s unmatched technology will help us provide our customers with solutions that address many of the inefficiencies throughout the home building process and reduce costs along the way. Furthermore, our acquisition of Paradigm puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the significant market opportunity in digital, which we anticipate will lead to $1 billion of incremental sales over the next five years.”