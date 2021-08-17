Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC
DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), today announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”), a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry. Paradigm, which
will operate as an independent business of Builders FirstSource, provides the Company with a digital platform to advance its strategy to deliver technology solutions that help its customers build
more efficiently.
“We are excited to welcome Paradigm’s employees into the Builders FirstSource family and enhance our digital capabilities,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Paradigm’s unmatched technology will help us provide our customers with solutions that address many of the inefficiencies throughout the home building process and reduce costs along the way. Furthermore, our acquisition of Paradigm puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the significant market opportunity in digital, which we anticipate will lead to $1 billion of incremental sales over the next five years.”
Paradigm specializes in software development and consulting services that help manufacturers, retailers and homebuilders in the building products industry boost sales, reduce costs and become more efficient. Paradigm offers its customers a simplified process for configuring, estimating and manufacturing complex products with many options, such as windows and doors. Builders FirstSource plans to continue to invest in the core Paradigm Omni configuration technology, which also powers a newer product: Paradigm Omni for Homebuilders, a virtual design technology that reduces friction and improves efficiency.
About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 39 states with approximately 550 locations and service customers in 84 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.
