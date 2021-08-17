checkAd

Gritstone and CEPI Announce Agreement to Advance Second-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Program (CORAL) Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern

  • CEPI to fund Gritstone’s work on second-generation vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, including a clinical trial in South Africa and manufacturing optimization
  • Gritstone’s second-generation vaccines include self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) to deliver multiple antigens (spike protein plus additional sequence from non-spike genes) providing the potential for deep, broad, and durable immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants
  • Gritstone’s CORAL Phase 1 program – which includes the CEPI-funded trial – is establishing optimal dosing and antigenic content in young individuals, the elderly, the previously vaccinated, and the immunocompromised, including people living with HIV

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that the company entered into a funding agreement of up to $20.6 million with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance the development of Gritstone’s CORAL COVID-19 vaccine program with an initial focus in South Africa.

“COVID-19 variants are already rendering some of our vaccines less effective, so it is critical that we don’t let our guard down: we must continue to invest in critical vaccine R&D if we are to stay one step ahead of this deadly virus,” said Richard Hatchett, M.D., CEO of CEPI. “CEPI is planning for the longer-term management of COVID-19 by investing in vaccines to address the threat of variants, and I’m pleased to work with Gritstone to advance the development of this innovative vaccine candidate which can be made globally accessible through COVAX if it is proven to be safe and effective.”

“Our unique approach combines our self-amplifying mRNA platform with a broad set of viral antigens beyond spike intended to drive robust and durable immune responses comprising both neutralizing antibodies and CD8+ T cells. With this unique antigenic breadth, our CORAL vaccine may offer protection against emerging spike variants of SARS-CoV-2 that appear challenging for first generation vaccines,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone. “We are honored to be supporting CEPI in their mission to help find new vaccine solutions to battle this deadly virus on a global scale and help prevent current and perhaps future COVID outbreaks.”

