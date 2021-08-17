checkAd

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 before the U.S market opens on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The company will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

What: Jiayin Group Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021
   
Webcast: http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/

Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7698324

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 2, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 7698324.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China   +86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit http://www.jiayinfintech.cn/english/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai

Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com





