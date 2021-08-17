checkAd

The Company Begins Drilling and New Ground Geophysics Results Extend the Projected Vein Mineralization of Aurora-Quintanillo

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce that it has begun drilling at the Aurora mine targets, the site of an expected 2,000 meters of drilling. The Company has also received the results of additional geophysics surveying in the Aurora project area.

Key Highlights

  • The ground geophysics survey allowed the interpretation of the Quintanillo mine’s vein structure of 1.2 km, which had already been identified in surface mapping but whose extent was unknown.
  • In addition to showing the continuity of this vein, the survey also indicated the possibility of two more associated orthogonal vein structures and two structures that could be extensions of the Aurora vein system.
  • The integration of the Aurora-Quintanillo target shows a projected vein system of almost 4 km in length along strike.

Methodology

The geoelectrical survey methodology was chosen because it is known to identify vein structures in the same geological context successfully. The methods are as follows:

  • Spontaneous Potential (SP): measures the spontaneous polarization due to electrochemical reactions existing at the host rock vein interface.
  • Electrical Resistivity Profiling (ERP): measures the lateral variations of resistivity, trying to delimit the sub-vertical veins by contrast with host rocks.
  • Vertical Electrical Sounding (VES): measures the behavior of the resistivity distribution with depth, defining the thickness of the weathered rock and adjusting the frequency used in Electrical Resistivity Tomography.
  • Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT): measures the lateral and vertical variations of contacts related to the vein system due to its low resistivity characteristics.

The grids used were perpendicular to the vein structures, with variable spacing between 100 and 200 meters and with measuring points every 20 meters.

Results

The geological mapping and sampling on the Quintanillo target identified occurrences beyond those known from the artisanal production works in the Quintanillo mine. Due to the coverage by colluvial material and weathered rocks, these occurrences could not be followed in the field, hence the choice of geophysical methods to verify their continuity.

As shown in Figure 1A, the interpretation of spontaneous potential anomalies (zones of low resistivity, shown in blue) allows drawing lines interpreted as veins, previously known only as points with gold occurrences. It was impossible to identify their continuity and extension in the field (Figure 1B).

