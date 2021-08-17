checkAd

GXO Releases Results from Global Survey on E-Commerce and Returns Trends

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today released findings from its most recent global survey on trends in e-commerce and returns. The survey details trends in consumer shopping habits and retailer behaviors, including the link between increased e-commerce activity and higher returns volumes.

Key takeaways from the survey include:

  • 72% of retailers are investing in their returns management processes.
  • More than a quarter of retailers recently invested in additional warehouse space.
  • 57% of consumers say having a sustainable returns program is an important factor when making a purchase online.
  • In the past 12 months:
    • 36% of retailers say online returns have increased. 
    • 37% of retailers said returns have increased their operational costs. 
    • 42% of consumers said they returned a piece of apparel online.

Richard Cawston, president – Europe, GXO, said, "We're seeing a rapid increase in outsourcing from retailers. They want to de-risk their supply chains. They're looking for a technologically advanced logistics partner with scale to support their e-commerce growth, including a rising need for returns management that requires specific expertise in technology to optimize inventory."

GXO is helping customers adjust to growing e-commerce demand – as many as 35% of goods bought online are returned – by providing reverse logistics solutions at greater scale. The need for global reverse logistics is projected to increase substantially: the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts spend in this area will rise to $604 billion by 2025. GXO’s warehouses are becoming increasingly automated for efficiency, speed and safety. Using its proprietary software and expertise in network design, GXO can tailor automated solutions to specific use cases and forecast the future rate of return for products.

The findings noted in the summary are informed primarily by the results of two surveys commissioned by GXO and conducted by Statista. The retailer statistics were derived from 360 respondents representing companies of various sizes in the US, UK, France and Spain. The consumer statistics were derived from approximately 4,000 respondents from various demographics. The findings were complemented by GXO’s internal data and contextual information from outside sources.

About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit GXO.com for more information, and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

