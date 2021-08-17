checkAd

Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 5.2%; 14.5% two-year stack; Comp transactions strong at 6.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005505/en/

Second-quarter highlights:

  • Total revenue was $141.0 billion, up 2.4%, negatively affected by approximately $8.9 billion related to divestitures. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 0.6% to $138.6 billion.
  • Walmart U.S. grew market share in grocery. Comp transactions were strong at 6.1%, led by stores.
  • Walmart U.S. operating income increased 20.4%. Adjusted operating income increased 12.0%.
  • Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 6% and 103% on a two-year stack.
  • Strong growth in advertising businesses globally, including nearly doubling sales in Walmart U.S. versus last year.
  • Sam’s Club comp sales increased 7.7%, and eCommerce sales grew 27%. Membership income increased 12.2% with member count reaching an all-time high.
  • Walmart International net sales were $23.0 billion, a decrease of $4.1 billion, or 15.2%, negatively affected by $8.9 billion related to divestitures. Changes in currency exchange rates positively affected net sales by approximately $2.4 billion.
  • Consolidated gross profit rate decreased 15 basis points; Walmart U.S. increased 20 basis points. Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales declined 81 basis points; adjusted declined 47 basis points.
  • Consolidated operating income was $7.4 billion, an increase of 21.4%, with strength across the company. Consolidated operating income as a percentage of net sales increased 83 basis points; adjusted increased 50 basis points.
  • Repurchased $5.2 billion in shares year to date, representing around 25% of the $20 billion authorization announced earlier this year.

The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2022. The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Release event.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Wertpapier


