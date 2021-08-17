Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 5.2%; 14.5% two-year stack; Comp transactions strong at 6.1%

Total revenue was $141.0 billion, up 2.4%, negatively affected by approximately $8.9 billion related to divestitures. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 0.6% to $138.6 billion.

Walmart U.S. grew market share in grocery. Comp transactions were strong at 6.1%, led by stores.

Walmart U.S. operating income increased 20.4%. Adjusted operating income increased 12.0%.

Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 6% and 103% on a two-year stack.

Strong growth in advertising businesses globally, including nearly doubling sales in Walmart U.S. versus last year.

Sam’s Club comp sales increased 7.7%, and eCommerce sales grew 27%. Membership income increased 12.2% with member count reaching an all-time high.

Walmart International net sales were $23.0 billion, a decrease of $4.1 billion, or 15.2%, negatively affected by $8.9 billion related to divestitures. Changes in currency exchange rates positively affected net sales by approximately $2.4 billion.

Consolidated gross profit rate decreased 15 basis points; Walmart U.S. increased 20 basis points. Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales declined 81 basis points; adjusted declined 47 basis points.

Consolidated operating income was $7.4 billion, an increase of 21.4%, with strength across the company. Consolidated operating income as a percentage of net sales increased 83 basis points; adjusted increased 50 basis points.

Repurchased $5.2 billion in shares year to date, representing around 25% of the $20 billion authorization announced earlier this year.

