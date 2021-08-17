checkAd

Genius Sports Acquires Spirable to Enhance Official Data-Driven Video Marketing Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021   

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Spirable, a leading creative performance platform. Transaction details have not been disclosed.

Spirable allows brands, agencies and rights holders to create, automate and optimize highly personalized content. The at-scale offering uses live and contextual data and AI to distribute content across the major digital media channels including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat. The SaaS platform is highly complementary to Genius’ existing media and advertising products, expanding the Company’s ability to deliver fans contextually relevant and personalized content.

The combination of Genius Sports’ official sports data, extensive network, and operational scale with Spirable’s highly innovative video platform will result in deeper engagement, higher performance, and lower cost of acquisition for partners.

Spirable’s customers will broaden Genius’ extensive global brand network, adding household names such as Spotify, Coca-Cola, P&G, Domino’s, Diageo and Heineken. In addition, Spirable has established links with the sports and gaming sector, providing its services to businesses including DraftKings, Flutter, WynnBET, Betway, 888 Holdings, and Entain.

Using a single platform, Spirable enables advertisers to deliver data, video and AI driven content across all digital media channels for sectors such as:

● Betting: live odds display ads on social and in-venue screens powered by official data

● Brands and sponsors: capture fans interest at key moments with contextually relevant in game creative

● Rights holders: personalized fan videos, automated social posting and dynamic ticketing ads

● Broadcast and OTT: live data video overlays and sponsor activation

“With the increasing convergence of sports, betting and media, personalized video advertising has become an essential requirement to attract, engage and acquire customers,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “We are delighted to add Spirable’s specialist capabilities to our rapidly expanding suite of fan engagement tools, combining official data feeds across hundreds of competitions with fully immersive video content.”

