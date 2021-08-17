Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on August 20th

Brookfield Infrastructure is confident that at the August 20 th deadline we will meet the modified statutory minimum condition and be in a position to take-up and pay for all tendered shares.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “ Brookfield Infrastructure ”) reminds IPL (TSX:IPL) shareholders to tender to its offer as outlined in the Fifth Notice of Variation and Extension dated August 6, 2021 (the “ Offer ”).

IPL shareholders are encouraged to tender to the Offer as soon as possible to receive their chosen form of consideration shortly after take-up. Shareholders who do not tender prior to the Offer expiry may be delayed in receiving consideration from Brookfield Infrastructure.

Upon the successful conclusion of our Offer, we intend to commence a subsequent transaction to acquire the remaining shares that were not tendered. The timing and details of such transaction will be released at a later date.

Tender Instructions

IPL shareholders may elect up to 100% cash consideration, totalling C$20.00 per share of IPL without being subject to proration or 0.250 of a class A exchangeable subordinated voting share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, subject to proration.

Beneficial IPL Shareholders (IPL shares are held through a broker or other intermediary)

Contact your intermediary and provide them with your tender instructions. As intermediaries may have an earlier deadline to receive your instructions, IPL shareholders are encouraged to take-action well in advance of the August 20th expiry



Registered IPL Shareholders (IPL shares are held directly and not through an intermediary)