Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Transition of Production Operations to Custom Designed Silk Rearing Facility

This new campus includes multiple buildings with dedicated production and research laboratory spaces and more than 7 acres of fertile fields for cultivating the mulberry feedstocks to support production operations.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today the opening of a new spider silk production factory located in Vietnam. The nearly 10-acre campus was custom built as a production silkworm rearing and breeding facility. The Company identified this property as the ideal location for its recombinant spider silk product during a site survey trip in 2017 and has been working for several years to secure the leasing rights. Kraig Labs can now report that it has acquired the leasing rights on this facility after several rounds of negotiations with the facility owner.

Located in the temperate lowlands, this new facility receives ample water for irrigating fields and is shielded from the extreme temperature fluctuations that impacted the Company’s first factory. This facility is located in the heart of the agricultural districts, near the Company’s existing mulberry fields that were planted in partnership with local farming co-operatives. Proximity to this key feedstock significantly reduces the cost and logistics of shipping in additional mulberry feed.

The Company’s Vietnamese subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles, has already completed transitioning production operations to the new facility. The first batch of recombinant spider silk cocoons has already been completed at this new headquarters for Prodigy Textiles. Rearing operations at this new facility are scheduled to continue expanding as we bring more rearing suites online in order to supply Spydasilk Enterprises.

The continuing rise of COVID-19 related measures has affected some aspects of the Company’s operations. Kraig Labs has not been able to procure the laboratory equipment planned to improve its onsite quality control screening operations. However, Prodigy’s production operations have remained mostly unaffected. The Company has now wholly transitioned all of its production to this new complex and has remained in continuous operation. Over the coming weeks, it will further expand its rearing operations to take advantage of the newly increased access to fresh mulberry.