Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Treatment of Dynamic Gait and Balance Deficits Following a Stroke

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that it has received Breakthrough Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its PoNS device with the proposed indication for use as a temporary treatment of dynamic gait and balance deficits due to symptoms from stroke, to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over.

“We are very pleased to announce the receipt of Breakthrough Designation for our PoNS device to treat stroke-induced gait and balance deficits,” said Helius CEO, Dane Andreeff. “Strokes are a large and growing cause of long-term disability in the United States. An estimated 7 million Americans are living with stroke-related complications, and more than 80% of stroke survivors are estimated to develop gait impairment.1

Mr. Andreeff continued: “Obtaining Breakthrough Designation represents an important milestone in our path to providing this underserved patient population with a non-drug, non-implantable treatment option that has the potential to significantly improve their gait and balance, their ability to walk and perform daily tasks. We look forward to building on this achievement by utilizing the Breakthrough Devices Program to facilitate our pursuit of U.S. regulatory clearance for treatment of stroke-induced symptoms in close collaboration with the FDA.”

The Breakthrough Devices Program is a voluntary program for certain medical devices and device-led combination products that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

The goal of the Breakthrough Devices Program is to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to these medical devices by speeding up their development, assessment, and review, while preserving the statutory standards for premarket approval, 510(k) clearance, and De Novo marketing authorization, consistent with the FDA’s mission to protect and promote public health.

The Breakthrough Devices Program offers manufacturers such as Helius an opportunity to interact with the FDA’s experts through several different program options to efficiently address topics as they arise during the premarket review phase, which can help manufacturers receive feedback from the FDA and identify areas of agreement in a timely way. Manufacturers can also expect prioritized review of their submission.

