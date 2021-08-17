checkAd

Orbsat Corp Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong Global E-Commerce Growth Drives Quarterly Net Sales Increase of 60% to Record Levels

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions through next-generation satellite technology, today announced record quarterly revenue for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of the quarter ended June 30, 2021 include:

  • The Company successfully raised over $14.6 million in net proceeds from the underwritten public offering of equity units and completed its uplisting onto the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Net Sales for the second quarter reached a record of $1,956,260, an increase of over 60% from the second quarter results of $1,220,254 reported in the comparable period in 2020. Driving the sales increase was a broad global increase in e-commerce demand for satellite-based communications and recurring revenue airtime services, including an increase of 83% in sales of IoT satellite tracking hardware and services compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Due to significant demand from customers in the UK and EU, sales at the Company's Global Telesat Communications Ltd. ("GTC") unit saw an increase in second quarter sales of 94% while sales at the Company's U.S. unit, Orbital Satcom Corp. ("OSC"), increased 12%.
  • The Company completed sales transactions in 104 countries including all 27 countries in the EU, all 50 U.S. states, and many countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America during the second quarter.
  • Gross profit margins for the quarter increased to 27.7% from 21.1% reported in the quarter end June 2020 primarily attributable to continued increases in global demand for high margin satellite IoT products and services and recurring airtime revenue.
  • Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $1,458,394 compared to net income of $26,566 reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increased loss was primarily driven by an increase in a non-cash interest expense representing the one-time amortization of the discount on debt which totaled approximately $949,907, an increase in salaries due to the hiring of additional employees, and professional fees related to the Company's capital raising activities and its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Operating results for the second quarter did not reflect the positive impact of the Company's recently completed equity financing which will be utilized to invest in increased inventory and support the further expansion of its e-commerce activities.

"Orbsat's strong second quarter results demonstrate the advantages of our diversified and highly scalable global e-commerce platform. Our sales growth in the most recent quarter is especially notable because it did not include the benefit of the investment of new growth capital which we secured late in the quarter and our recent launch onto new e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba," said Charles M. Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of Orbsat.

