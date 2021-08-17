StageZero Life Sciences Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results and Operational Update

Company Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Health Clinics LimitedTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a specialist in PCR testing dedicated to the early detection of …

The Company generated $0.405 million in revenue from testing for the second quarter, compared with $0.063 million in the year-ago period. Net income for the quarter totalled $4.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totalled ($2.336 million). As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $4.2 million in cash.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a specialist in PCR testing dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood, today announced its second-quarter financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on its business progress.

Operational Updates and Recent Highlights

Signed Definitive Agreement to Acquire Health Clinics Limited

Launched AVRT and Aristotle with Care Oncology

Appointed Matthew Pietras as CFO and COO, effective August 28, 2021

Acquired new ticker symbol, SZLSF, for U.S. OTC markets

"In the second quarter, we recorded good year-over-year growth in our COVID testing revenue amid rising concerns over new viral variants," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "We expect that our COVID testing revenues will fluctuate Quarter to Quarter, but be closer to Q1 levels on a quarterly basis through the remainder of the year as more businesses, schools and other organizations reopen.

"More importantly, on August 16 we signed the definitive agreement to purchase Health Clinics Limited, which operates our valued partner, Care Oncology. This is a watershed event in the history of StageZero and combines two revenue-generating companies engaged in the early detection of cancer and other disease states. This acquisition will double our employee headcount, make us far more vertically integrated, create unique cross-selling opportunities, and enable our broader use of telehealth to reach millions of consumers and employers. Moreover, we have been putting the necessary managerial and operational pieces in place to ensure that we hit the ground running as we combine our two companies, and that we make the most of the business opportunity ahead of us. Key in this is to now begin to book revenue in the combined entity as we fully open up the AVRT/Aristotle programs and initiate interventions on the backlog of patients".