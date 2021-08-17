checkAd

DGAP-DD Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 13:26  |  12   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2021 / 13:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Perschmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

b) LEI
391200EUDABLUKXCKG48 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005659700

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
128.00 EUR 6400.00 EUR
128.10 EUR 44835.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
128.0875 EUR 51235.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


17.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69873  17.08.2021 



Eckert & Ziegler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.08.2021 / 13:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL eröffnet Gigafactory 1: Europas größte Fabrik für Nutzfahrzeug-Batteriesysteme
DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: MAX21 AG: BINECT AG - NEUER NAME IM HANDELSREGISTER EINGETRAGEN
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Europäischer Kunde hat sich erneut für CeoTronics entschieden / Auftrag über ca. ...
Manz AG liefert 200. Roboter-Automationssystem für Vakuum-Beschichtungsanlagen für Displays der ...
Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:26 UhrDGAP-DD: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.08.21DZ BANK stuft ECKERT & ZIEGLER auf 'Verkaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
16.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eckert & Ziegler nicht zu bremsen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
12.08.213 Aktien, die 10.000 Euro in bis zu 224.372 Euro verwandelt hätten!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.08.21Eckert & Ziegler bestätigt erhöhte Prognose für 2021
4investors | Kommentare
12.08.21Eckert & Ziegler verdient auch operativ deutlich mehr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Eckert & Ziegler H1 Net Income EUR 22.3 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
12.08.21DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler mit starkem ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
12.08.21DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler with Strong First Half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten