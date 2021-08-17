Cresco Labs to Acquire a Top Performing Maryland Dispensary, Blair Wellness Center

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Blair Wellness, LLC (“Blair Wellness”), a Baltimore, Maryland medical cannabis dispensary (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.

