MECHEL ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS BASED ON 2020 RESULTS

PJSC Mechel : MECHEL ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS BASED ON 2020 RESULTS

17.08.2021 / 14:30 MSK
MECHEL ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS BASED ON 2020 RESULTS

 

Moscow, Russia - August 17, 2021 - Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL, MOEX: MTLR), a leading Russian mining and metals company, reports paying dividends to holders of its privileged shares based on the company's results for 2020.

Mechel PAO has accrued a total of 162.3 million rubles for dividend payment to holders of its privileged shares. The dividend amount per one privileged share was 1.17 rubles.

 

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

 


17.08.2021 MSK
Language: English
Company: PJSC Mechel
1 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, Moscow, Russia
127006 Moscow
Russia
Phone: +7 (495) 221-88-88
Fax: +7 (495) 221-88-00
E-mail: press@mechel.com
Internet: www.mechel.ru/
ISIN: US5838406081, RU000A0DKXV5
WKN: A2AC1G
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow, NYSE
EQS News ID: 1227058

 
End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service

1227058  17.08.2021 MSK

