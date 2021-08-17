Pulse Oil Corp. Adds Production
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) announced today that Pulse’s “15-04” Bigoray well has been reactivated after being
suspended since Pulse drilled the well in 2019. Pulse’s experienced team pulled the electrical submersible pump (“ESP”), serviced and replaced critical parts of the ESP and placed the well back on
production. Initial production rates exceeded Pulse’s expectations so far, producing 225 barrels of oil per day along with approximately 15 BOE/D of gas, with all of the oil being sent to Pulse’s
recently completed and 100% owned production facility. Pulse will provide additional updates as production continues over the coming weeks.
Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson commented, “Our team overcame some obstacles with this reactivation and added another producing well to our inventory which is a strong step forward. At the same time, Pulse has advanced another reactivation at Bigoray and we are currently testing this well. Shareholder support and continued strong commodity prices are encouraging us to keep pushing forward and we will report back to all shareholders on the next step of our ongoing operations soon.”
About Pulse
Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing just 35% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Pulse Oil Corp.
Garth Johnson
CEO
604-306-4421
garth@pulseoilcorp.com
Drew Cadenhead
President and COO
604-909-1152
drew@pulseoilcorp.com
Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) is calculated using the conversion factor of 6 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of natural gas being equivalent to one barrel of oil. Boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl (barrel) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis.
0 Kommentare