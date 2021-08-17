Pulse Oil Corp. Adds Production

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) announced today that Pulse’s “15-04” Bigoray well has been reactivated after being suspended since Pulse drilled the well in 2019. Pulse’s experienced team pulled the electrical submersible pump (“ESP”), serviced and replaced critical parts of the ESP and placed the well back on production. Initial production rates exceeded Pulse’s expectations so far, producing 225 barrels of oil per day along with approximately 15 BOE/D of gas, with all of the oil being sent to Pulse’s recently completed and 100% owned production facility. Pulse will provide additional updates as production continues over the coming weeks.



Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson commented, “Our team overcame some obstacles with this reactivation and added another producing well to our inventory which is a strong step forward. At the same time, Pulse has advanced another reactivation at Bigoray and we are currently testing this well. Shareholder support and continued strong commodity prices are encouraging us to keep pushing forward and we will report back to all shareholders on the next step of our ongoing operations soon.”