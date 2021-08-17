checkAd

AnPac Bio Taps Life Sciences and Diagnostics Veteran as US CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, today announces that it has hired Dr. Sunil Pandit, a successful life sciences veteran and highly accomplished bio-medical scientist, as its U.S. CEO, effective Aug. 16, 2021. In his new role, Dr. Pandit will lead AnPac Bio’s U.S. R&D and commercialization efforts to drive adoption and growth of AnPac’s Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) technology, the company’s core product for cancer screening and early detection.

Dr. Pandit is a highly successful scientific and technical leader with 25+ years of experience in leading precision medicine strategies, molecular and companion diagnostic approaches and technologies in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries. He has successfully managed complex projects and has a strong track record in delivering in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products under design control to the marketplace. Dr. Pandit has extensive experience in developing clinical biomarker diagnostic assays in oncology and infectious diseases, as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) under CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), as well as driving partnerships with Contract Research Organizations, academia and the pharmaceutical industry.  

Additionally, Dr. Pandit is a licensed CLIA laboratory director and will continue to serve as AnPac Bio’s laboratory director for its CLIA certified laboratory in Springhouse, Pennsylvania. Previously, Dr. Pandit held positions of increasing responsibility at major diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies including Janssen Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, National Institutes of Health (NIH) and GlaxoSmithKline. He has seven granted patents and has won several awards and honors throughout his career. Dr. Pandit received his doctoral degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the Stony Brook University at Stony Brook, New York.

“I warmly welcome Dr. Pandit to our management team. His academic background, extensive life science work experience, including diagnostic product development, strong program management and commercialization experience at multiple global leading companies will greatly benefit AnPac Bio in our pursuit of U.S. growth and commercialization of CDA technology,” said Dr. Chris Yu, the Chairman of the board of directors of AnPac Bio.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AnPac Bio Taps Life Sciences and Diagnostics Veteran as US CEO PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, today announces that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of FT218 in ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board