AnPac Bio Taps Life Sciences and Diagnostics Veteran as US CEO

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, today announces that it has hired Dr. Sunil Pandit, a successful life sciences veteran and highly accomplished bio-medical scientist, as its U.S. CEO, effective Aug. 16, 2021. In his new role, Dr. Pandit will lead AnPac Bio’s U.S. R&D and commercialization efforts to drive adoption and growth of AnPac’s Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) technology, the company’s core product for cancer screening and early detection.

Dr. Pandit is a highly successful scientific and technical leader with 25+ years of experience in leading precision medicine strategies, molecular and companion diagnostic approaches and technologies in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries. He has successfully managed complex projects and has a strong track record in delivering in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products under design control to the marketplace. Dr. Pandit has extensive experience in developing clinical biomarker diagnostic assays in oncology and infectious diseases, as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) under CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), as well as driving partnerships with Contract Research Organizations, academia and the pharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, Dr. Pandit is a licensed CLIA laboratory director and will continue to serve as AnPac Bio’s laboratory director for its CLIA certified laboratory in Springhouse, Pennsylvania. Previously, Dr. Pandit held positions of increasing responsibility at major diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies including Janssen Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, National Institutes of Health (NIH) and GlaxoSmithKline. He has seven granted patents and has won several awards and honors throughout his career. Dr. Pandit received his doctoral degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the Stony Brook University at Stony Brook, New York.

“I warmly welcome Dr. Pandit to our management team. His academic background, extensive life science work experience, including diagnostic product development, strong program management and commercialization experience at multiple global leading companies will greatly benefit AnPac Bio in our pursuit of U.S. growth and commercialization of CDA technology,” said Dr. Chris Yu, the Chairman of the board of directors of AnPac Bio.