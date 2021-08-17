checkAd

Reliance Global Group Reports 33.4% Increase in Revenue for the Second Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

On track to commence commercial launch of 5MinuteInsure.com this summer;

increases insurance carriers on the platform to 16

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “I am pleased to report that our revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased by approximately 33.4% to $2.2 million versus $1.6 million for the same period last year. Our solid year-over-year growth reflects the continued execution of our insurance agencies. These agencies continue to generate positive cash flow on a standalone basis and serve as further validation of our strategy to acquire regional agencies at attractive multiples in order to rapidly expand our national footprint as well as the scope of our offering. Each of these agencies provide a long term, highly predictable and profitable revenue stream based on the expected life of the insurance policies. We ended the quarter with over $6.8 million of cash and restricted cash, which provides us a solid balance sheet to execute on our growth objectives, both organic and through acquisitions.”

“The growth in our ‘bricks-and-mortar’ agency business provides us a solid foundation upon which we are now rolling out our new 5MinuteInsure.com platform and we remain on track to commercially launch this summer.  We also added new insurance carriers to our 5MinuteInsure.com platform and now offer insurance products from a total of 16 carriers and are approved in 46 states. We believe 5MinuteInsure.com is truly poised to disrupt the insurance industry, by providing consumers an efficient means to compare and bind policies within minutes from the convenience of home or with the assistance of one of our registered agents. This is an exciting time for our company, and we look forward to providing further updates.”

Financial Results

The Company achieved revenues of $2,190,847 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1,642,018 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Company had total commission expense of $558,271 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $353,899 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Company had total general and administrative expenses of $1,202,350 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1,082,752 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Loss from operations for the three months ending June 30, 2021 was $1,104,790, compared to $1,025,443 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,276,886, or ($0.12) per share, compared to $1,138,413, or ($0.27), the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reliance Global Group Reports 33.4% Increase in Revenue for the Second Quarter of 2021 On track to commence commercial launch of 5MinuteInsure.com this summer; increases insurance carriers on the platform to 16 LAKEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of FT218 in ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board