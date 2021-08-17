Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



Needham SemiCap and EDA Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 24 beginning at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45 p.m. ET.

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, Sept. 10 beginning at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45 p.m. ET.

Citi Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15 beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 21 beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com and a replay will be available on the same day.