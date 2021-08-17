checkAd

Consti Plc Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 AUGUST 2021, at 2.30 p.m.

Consti Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Consti Plc ("Consti") has received an announcement from Evli Pankki Oyj ("Evli") on 17 August 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the number of Consti shares and votes owned by Evli decreased below five (5) per cent of the share capital of Consti on 16 August 2021.

Total position of Evli subject to the notification:

 

  		% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 3.85 %   3.85 % 7.858.267
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.85 %    5.85 %    

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares

 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000178256 302,625   3.85 %  
SUBTOTAL A 302,625   3.85 %  

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or
legal entity:
 

Name 		% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting
rights through
financial instruments 		Total of both
       
Evli Rahastoyhtiö Oy 3.85 %   302,625

Consti Plc

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi





