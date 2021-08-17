checkAd

BrainsWay Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on its Deep TMS Therapy for Treating Mental Health Disorders

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on its Deep TMS therapy for treating mental health disorders on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Kimberly Cress, M.D., of Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and how the BrainsWay Deep TMS therapy fits into the treatment paradigm. Dr. Cress will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

BrainsWay's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Aron Tendler, will also participate and share some of the robust body of clinical evidence generated to date with Deep TMS. Deep TMS is a noninvasive neurostimulation treatment that produces significant results by directly stimulating deeper and broader areas of the brain. It is a well-tolerated and effective treatment for multiple mental health disorders, including major depressive disorder, OCD, and smoking addiction.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Dr. Kimberly Cress joined Greenbrook TMS in November 2018 as Regional Medical Director of the Texas region. She also served as President of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) from 2020 to 2021 and is a member of the CTMSS Education and Insurance Committees. Dr. Cress received her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, and completed her psychiatric residency at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Dr. Cress has treated patients with TMS therapy since April 2010 and completed Harvard Medical School’s Intensive Course in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation, along with completing courses at Duke University in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. Dr. Cress says she was drawn to TMS Therapy as a modality because, after finding patients were still struggling with depression and anxiety symptoms despite numerous medication trials and/or therapies, she wanted to help patients regain the quality of life they deserved – without unwanted systemic side effects.

