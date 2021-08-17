ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added blockchain services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Revenue of $14.55 million, +39.7% YOY,





First Half 2021 Revenue of $22.95 million, +55% YOY;





Working capital of $10.62 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $4.86 million as of December 31, 2020;





Cash and cash equivalents of $11.75 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $4.30 million as of December 31, 2020.



Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, revenues increased by $4.14 million, or 39.7%, to $14.55 million from $10.42 million for the same period last year. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in revenues from our Internet advertising and related services business segment, as a result of economic recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak since the second half of fiscal 2020.

Cost of revenues

Total cost of revenues increased by $4.65 million, or 46.0%, to $14.77 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $10.12 million for the same period last year. The increase in cost of revenues was primary attributable to the increase in costs associated with distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines during the periods, which were in line with the increase in the related revenues.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Gross loss was $0.22 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a gross profit of $0.30 million for the same period last year, which was primarily due to the negative gross margin rate incurred by our main stream of service revenues. Gross loss margin was 1.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a gross profit margin of 2.9% for the same period last year.

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses was $0.07 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.07 million for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses increased by $6.77 million, or 597.8%, to $7.90 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $1.13 million for the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in share-based compensation expenses and general departmental expenses, which was partially offset by the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.03 million, or 23.3%, to $0.09 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $0.12 million for the same period last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was mainly attributable to a decrease in number of staff in our research and development department.

Operating loss

Loss from operations was $8.28 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.02 million for the same period last year. Operating loss margin was 56.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 9.8% for the same period last year.

Other income, net

Total other income increased to $4.61 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.04 million for the same period last year, which was primarily attributable to the increase in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities.



Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share

Net loss attributable to CNET was $3.65 million, or loss per share of $0.11, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net loss attributable to CNET of $0.97 million, or loss per share of $0.04, for the same period last year.

First Half 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

For the first half of 2021, revenues increased by $8.15 million, or 55.0%, to $22.95 million from $14.80 million for the same period last year. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in revenues from our Internet advertising and related services business segment, as a result of economic recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak since the second half of fiscal 2020.

Cost of revenues

For the first half of 2021, cost of revenues increased by $10.28 million, or 75.6%, to $23.88 million from $13.60 million for the same period last year. The increase in cost of revenues was primary attributable to the increase in costs associated with distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines during the periods, which were in line with the increase in the related revenues.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Gross loss was $0.94 million for the first half of 2021, compared to a gross profit of $1.20 million for the same period last year, which was primarily due to the negative gross margin rate incurred by our main stream of service revenues.

Overall gross loss margin was 4.1% for first half of 2021, compared to gross profit margin of 8.1% for the first half of 2020.

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $0.13 million, or 57.0%, to $0.10 million for the first half of 2021 from $0.24 million for the same period last year. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses, related to restricted shares granted and issued to our sales staff during the first fiscal quarter of last year.

General and administrative expenses increased by $4.97 million, or 126.5%, to $8.90 million for the first half of 2021 from $3.93 million for the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in share-based compensation expenses and general office administrative expense, which was partially offset by the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.17 million, or 50.6%, to $0.16 million for the first half of 2021 from $0.33 million for the same period last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses, related to restricted shares granted and issued to our research and development staff during the first fiscal quarter of last year.

Operating loss

Loss from operations increased by $6.80 million, or 206.3%, to $10.09 million for the first half of 2021 from $3.30 million for the same period last year. Operating loss margin was 44.0% for the first half of 2021, compared to 22.3% for the same period last year.

Other income (expense), net

Total other income increased to $7.10 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $0.08 million for the same period last year, which was primarily due to the increase in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities.



Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share

As a result of the foregoing, net loss attributable to CNET was $2.96 million, or net loss per share of $0.10, for the first half of 2021, compared to net loss attributable to CNET of $3.28 million, or net loss per share of $0.16, for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.75 million, compared to $4.30 million as of December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable, net was $3.71 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $2.41 million as of December 31, 2020. Working capital was $10.62 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $4.86 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.33 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net cash provided by operating activities of $1.17 million for the same period last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $4.36 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.27 million for the same period last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $17.11 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net cash used in financing activities of $0.43 million for the same period last year.

Recent Developments

During the first half of 2021, the Company continued the development of the combination of blockchain technology and the practical operation of small and medium-sized enterprises (the “SMEs”). Through upgrading the Bo!News application, the Company aims at binding franchisees and enterprises, and providing digitalized franchise management system for the SMEs in a more efficient, accessible and trustable manner. The Company plans to launch the upgraded Bo!News application by the end of the third fiscal quarter.

Meanwhile, the Company expects to officially launched the blockchain SaaS services for the SMEs’ smart retail business by the end of 2021, which consist of membership management, payment management and Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) management services.

Furthermore, cooperating with strategic partners, the Company expects to focus on applying the NFT technology into more application scenarios, including but not limited to, IP operation and e-sports and games operation, etc.

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents * $ 11,752 $ 4,297 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,207 and $4,247, respectively * 3,707 2,407 Prepayment and deposit to suppliers * 8,035 4,657 Due from related parties * 104 61 Other current assets * 462 1,462 Total current assets 24,060 12,884 Long-term investments * 450 67 Operating lease right-of-use assets * 2,107 48 Property and equipment, net * 116 60 Intangible assets, net * 3,438 2,557 Blockchain platform applications development costs 4,409 4,406 Long-term deposits and prepayments * 1,716 39 Deferred tax assets, net * 652 606 Total Assets $ 36,948 $ 20,667 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable * $ 1,015 $ 608 Advance from customers * 1,539 1,436 Accrued payroll and other accruals * 280 489 Taxes payable * 3,408 3,430 Operating lease liabilities * 187 18 Lease payment liability related to short-term leases * 151 203 Other current liabilities * 267 333 Warrant liabilities 6,597 1,505 Total current liabilities 13,444 8,022





Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-Non current * 1,979 32 Long-term borrowing from a director 135 134 Total Liabilities 15,558 8,188 Commitments and contingencies Equity: ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity Common stock (US$0.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 35,290,650 shares and 26,062,915 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 35 26 Additional paid-in capital 61,656 49,772 Statutory reserves 2,598 2,598 Accumulated deficit (43,941 ) (40,980 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,107 1,129 Total ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 21,455 12,545 Noncontrolling interests (65 ) (66 ) Total equity 21,390 12,479 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 36,948 $ 20,667

*All of the VIEs' assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company’s general assets.

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (US $) (US $) (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues From unrelated parties $ 22,947 $ 14,786 $ 14,551 $ 10,415 From a related party - 14 - 1 Total revenues 22,947 14,800 14,551 10,416 Cost of revenues 23,882 13,603 14,769 10,118 Gross (loss)/profit (935 ) 1,197 (218 ) 298 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 101 235 73 70 General and administrative expenses 8,895 3,928 7,899 1,132 Research and development expenses 163 330 89 116 Total operating expenses 9,159 4,493 8,061 1,318 Loss from operations (10,094 ) (3,296 ) (8,279 ) (1,020 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest income/(expense), net 2 (1 ) 1 - Other income/(expenses), net 302 17 326 18 Loss on disposal of long-term investments (38 ) - (38 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 6,829 68 4,322 22 Total other income 7,095 84 4,611 40 Loss before income tax benefit/(expense) and noncontrolling interests (2,999 ) (3,212 ) (3,668 ) (980 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 40 (68 ) 22 10 Net loss (2,959 ) (3,280 ) (3,646 ) (970 ) Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) 2 - 2 Net loss attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (2,961 ) $ (3,278 ) $ (3,646 ) $ (968 )





Net loss $ (2,959 ) $ (3,280 ) $ (3,646 ) $ (970 ) Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain (23 ) 68 (4 ) (4 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,982 ) $ (3,212 ) $ (3,650 ) $ (974 ) Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) 1 1 2 Comprehensive loss attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (2,983 ) $ (3,211 ) $ (3,649 ) $ (972 ) Loss per share Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 30,727,546 21,044,666 32,925,488 21,691,926





ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,959 ) $ (3,280 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 282 415 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 92 - 5 Share-based compensation expenses 6,857 1,987 Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts - 747 Loss on disposal of long-term investments 38 - Deferred taxes (40 ) 11 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (6,829 ) (68 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,284 ) (38 ) Prepayment and deposit to suppliers (980 ) 2,090 Due from related parties - 28 Other current assets 8 (3 ) Long-term deposits and prepayments (554 ) (750 ) Accounts payable 403 (9 ) Advance from customers 89 (362 ) Accrued payroll and other accruals (197 ) (57 ) Other current liabilities (123 ) 326 Taxes payable (49 ) 89 Lease payment liability related to short-term leases (54 ) 43 Operating lease liabilities (31 ) (9 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (5,331 ) 1,165 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for leasehold improvements and purchase of vehicles, furniture and office equipment (221 ) - Cash effect of deconsolidation of VIEs’ subsidiaries (8 ) - Investments and advances to ownership investee entities (463 ) (27 ) Short-term loan to an unrelated party (312 ) (944 ) Repayment of short-term loan from an unrelated party 1,303 - Payment for purchase of software technologies (1,160 ) - Deposit and prepayment paid for contracts of other investing activities (3,500 ) - Payment for blockchain platform applications development costs - (302 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,361 ) (1,273 )



