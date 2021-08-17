LexaGene to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021

checkAd

BEVERLY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB:LXXGF)(TSXV:LXG) a molecular diagnostics company developing automated rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing solutions for veterinary diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST. Dr. Jack Regan, CEO and Founder, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42521

"Since launching MiQLab™, we've experienced a tremendous amount of growth and positive momentum resulting from a number of scientific studies that have produced robust data validating our system's efficacy," said Dr. Jack Regan. "As we move ahead with our commercialization strategies, we continue to see great promise in the space of veterinary diagnostics, food safety, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. We believe, MiQLab will change the way these industries conduct their business, for the better. I'm excited to speak to investors at this year's SNN Network Virtual Event and share our vision for the future of molecular diagnostic testing."

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Dr. Jack Regan or to watch LexaGene's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

Watch a pre-event interview with SNN CEO Robert Kraft and LexaGene's Dr. Jack Regan, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAg2yLEmRAk

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit www.lexagene.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.
LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go'. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

