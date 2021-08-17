checkAd

Naturally Splendid Signs Definitive Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the signing of the Definitive Agreement with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd., a division of Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer, to become the exclusive Canadian manufacturer and distributor for an extensive line of plant-based, meat-alternative products.

The exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights are for an initial 10-year term with a 10-yearrenewable term.

Natera Plant-Based Foods is currently offering 10 SKUs, including a Plant-Based Burger;Crispy Chick-Un Burger;Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders;Sweet Chili Chick-UnTenders; Chick-Un Nuggets;Crispy Chick-Un Cutlets(schnitzel); Crispy Fish-UnFilet; Garlic Chick-Un Kiev; Cheesy Chick-Un Bites and Garlicky Chick-Un Bites.

These existing SKUs, plus additional plant-based entrees, will be manufactured in Naturally Splendid's existing Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified manufacturing facility in Pitt Meadows, BC.

Manufacturing in Canada will have many advantages inherently built-in from the current importation model, including increased margins due to, reduced transport cost and optimizing inventorylevels with a ‘just in time order strategy', as well as incorporating Canadian-grown ingredients, thus optimizing supply chains.

The output capacity of this facility is designed to produce 8 to 10 tons of product per shift, per day. This output capacity brings a wide range of larger clients into play.

Capital costs associated with commissioning such a facility is drastically reduced by leveraging Naturally Splendid's existing SQF certified manufacturing facility. Manufacturing lines are being finalized and estimated to cost $800,000 CDN to purchase the required manufacturing equipment and retrofit the existing facility to accommodate manufacturing of these plant-based, meat alternative products.

Naturally Splendid has already begun the process of retrofitting its existing 20,000 square foot, SQF Certified food manufacturing facility. This facility will manufacture a wide range of plant-based alternatives for beef, chicken, pork, fish and shellfish under the guidance of Flexitarian Foods.

Flexitarian Foods is the manufacturer of the Plantein products in Australia. Managing Director of Plantein Mr. Evan Tsioukis states, "We have grown the Plantein brand to be one of the most popular plant-based choices in Australia and are excited with the opportunity to work with Naturally Splendid and the Natera brand, building business together incorporating the same strategy, philosophies and processing techniques that have made the Plantein brand a success in Australia."

