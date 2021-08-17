checkAd

Lyra Therapeutics to Host Virtual Chronic Rhinosinusitis KOL Event on August 31

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 13:35  |  37   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues will host Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS) Key Opinion Leader Event on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET.

Robert Kern, MD, Lyra’s chief medical officer and the George A. Sisson Professor and Chair, Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, will moderate a discussion with two ENT physicians who are renowned experts in CRS:

  • Dr. Amber Luong, MD, PhD, FACS, Professor and Vice Chair for Research in Otorhinolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery at University of Texas’ McGovern Medical School. Dr. Luong will be a Coordinating Principal Investigator in one of the LYR-210 Phase 3 clinical trials.
  • Dr. Brent Senior, MD, FACS, FARS, Professor and Vice Chair of Otolaryngology at University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine. Dr. Senior was Chair of the Data Monitoring Committee for LYR-210’s Phase 2 LANTERN study.

Lyra has two product candidates in development for the estimated four million CRS patients in the U.S. each year that fail medical management: LYR-210 for surgically naive patients, and LYR-220 for patients that have recurrent symptoms despite surgery. The Company expects to begin its Phase 3 program for LYR-210 and a Phase 2 trial for LYR-220 around the end of 2021.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.lyratherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be available following the event.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, local delivery of medications to diseased tissues not accessible with conventional therapeutic approaches. Lyra’s XTreo platform is comprised of a biocompatible mesh scaffold, an engineered elastomeric matrix and a versatile polymer-drug complex. The company’s current pipeline of therapeutics target tissues deep in the ear, nose and throat passages and are designed to deliver continuous drug therapy for months following a single non-invasive, in-office administration. Lyra’s lead product candidate, LYR-210, is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis and is designed to deliver up to six months of continuous anti-inflammatory drug therapy to the sinonasal passages. For more information, please visit www.lyratherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

