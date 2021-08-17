Todos to Present at Upcoming Emerging Growth Conference

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) , a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that Todos Medical will be presenting at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference to be held on August 18, 2021.

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Date: August 18, 2021

Location: On-Line

Time: Todos Medical Presentation at 12:00pm

Todos Medical will be presenting at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference being held on August 18, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Gerald Commissiong in real time.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486517&tp_key=3bd9735f ...

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time zone.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test.