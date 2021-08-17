BRAVADA International Q2 2021 Financial Results

NOTE: An issue prevented the release of financials yesterday after market closed. The Company is resolving the issue with OTC Markets and expects them to be released after market close today.

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.Bravada.com ) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today its Q2 2021 financial results. Highlights are as follows:

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

In 2021, the Company continued to have very good sales for its established websites; OnlyLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofLeggings.com. The PPE business slowed significantly through the second quarter. In early August, there was a resurgence in that business which should be reflected in the Q3 financials.

The Company’s financial results can be found at otcmarkets.com by searching BRAV.

Recently, the Company has launched a number of new websites as part of its expansion. The Company expects revenue from its new ecommerce properties to be reflected in fiscal year 2022.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com, CosmeticsWholesale.com and WomensCosmetics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005542/en/