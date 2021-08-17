checkAd

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Mobilizes to Hotspot for Its Inaugural Diamond Drill Program at the Hotspot Property, Yukon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 13:45  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized to its 100% owned Hotspot property (“Property”) for its inaugural ~1500m diamond drill program that will commence in mid-August 2021. Diamond drilling will further test the Sure Bet Zone, which is defined by a ~600m x 400m gold-in-soil anomaly with soil samples that range from 50 ppb Au to 4110 ppb (4.11 g/t) Au. The Sure Bet Zone outlines a significant geochemical anomaly that is at the beginning of a 1.6km gold-in-soil trend that extends to the northeast and remains open.

Mr. John Newell, President & CEO of Golden Sky Minerals stated: “We are extremely pleased that drilling has commenced at our newly discovered Surebet Zone on the company’s Hotspot property. This year’s drilling is our first since Golden Sky drilled a 100-gram-metre hole last year, with all six holes returning gold values. The property has significant untapped potential with multiple strong drill targets. The Hotspot property sits along the Tintina Gold belt, a world-class geologic setting where many world-class deposits have been discovered.”

In 2020, Golden Sky made an original gold discovery at the Sure Bet Zone with its maiden 568.45m reverse-circulation (RC) drill program. All holes encountered precious metal mineralization, with HSRC-20-2 assaying 1.34 g/t Au over 71.6m including 7.72 g/t Au over 6.09m from surface (see Figure 1). These were shallow holes that were limited to ~100m drill depth, one of Golden Sky’s priorities with the 2021 diamond drill program is to test the Sure Bet Zone to ~400m drill depth.

In addition, Golden Sky has significantly expanded the size of the Hotspot property by staking additional lode claims based on in-house geological interpretation and regional geochemical stream samples published by the Yukon Geological Survey in 2016. This will represent a significant increase to the size of the Property from 4640 hectares to ~7364 hectares (see Figure 2). With similar prospective geology expected to exist on these newly acquired claims, Golden Sky believes there is excellent potential for discovering similar gold mineralized systems.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Mobilizes to Hotspot for Its Inaugural Diamond Drill Program at the Hotspot Property, Yukon VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized to its 100% owned Hotspot property (“Property”) for its inaugural ~1500m …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of FT218 in ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board