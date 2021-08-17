Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Mobilizes to Hotspot for Its Inaugural Diamond Drill Program at the Hotspot Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized to its 100% owned Hotspot property (“Property”) for its inaugural ~1500m diamond drill program that will commence in mid-August 2021. Diamond drilling will further test the Sure Bet Zone, which is defined by a ~600m x 400m gold-in-soil anomaly with soil samples that range from 50 ppb Au to 4110 ppb (4.11 g/t) Au. The Sure Bet Zone outlines a significant geochemical anomaly that is at the beginning of a 1.6km gold-in-soil trend that extends to the northeast and remains open.



Mr. John Newell, President & CEO of Golden Sky Minerals stated: “We are extremely pleased that drilling has commenced at our newly discovered Surebet Zone on the company’s Hotspot property. This year’s drilling is our first since Golden Sky drilled a 100-gram-metre hole last year, with all six holes returning gold values. The property has significant untapped potential with multiple strong drill targets. The Hotspot property sits along the Tintina Gold belt, a world-class geologic setting where many world-class deposits have been discovered.”

In 2020, Golden Sky made an original gold discovery at the Sure Bet Zone with its maiden 568.45m reverse-circulation (RC) drill program. All holes encountered precious metal mineralization, with HSRC-20-2 assaying 1.34 g/t Au over 71.6m including 7.72 g/t Au over 6.09m from surface (see Figure 1). These were shallow holes that were limited to ~100m drill depth, one of Golden Sky’s priorities with the 2021 diamond drill program is to test the Sure Bet Zone to ~400m drill depth.

In addition, Golden Sky has significantly expanded the size of the Hotspot property by staking additional lode claims based on in-house geological interpretation and regional geochemical stream samples published by the Yukon Geological Survey in 2016. This will represent a significant increase to the size of the Property from 4640 hectares to ~7364 hectares (see Figure 2). With similar prospective geology expected to exist on these newly acquired claims, Golden Sky believes there is excellent potential for discovering similar gold mineralized systems.