HUMBL Welcomes Brad Hoagland as a Director

San Diego, California, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) is proud to announce that Brad Hoagland has joined the HUMBL Board of Directors as an independent director.

Brad Hoagland holds the position of Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. His past experience includes being the Managing Member at Trend Discovery Capital Management, LLC, Senior Financial Analyst at U.S. Silica Capital, and Senior Associate at Prudential Financial, Inc.

Immediately prior to joining Ecoark, Inc. in 2019, Mr. Hoagland spent the previous eight years as Managing Member of Trend Discovery, a hybrid hedge fund with a track record of outperforming the S&P500. At Trend Discovery, Mr. Hoagland had overall accountability for the fund and was responsible for executing the fund’s overall strategy. Prior to founding Trend Discovery in 2011, Mr. Hoagland spent six years as a Senior Associate at Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM), working in both PGIM’s Newark, NJ, and London, England offices.

An accomplished financial modeler, Brad previously completed financial forecasting projects for multi-billion-dollar consumer products and financial services clients, as well as government contractors and universities. Prior to the FP&A roles, Brad worked as a Senior Associate at PGIM where he was responsible for over 25 portfolio companies and $350M AUM.

Brad received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Bucknell University, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a level III candidate in the Chartered Market Technician Program.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is an early stage, financial technology company. HUMBL is working to deliver mobile payments, tickets, NFTs and digital assets into a seamless platform on the blockchain.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, HUMBL’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with commercial partners and customers, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond HUMBL’s control.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay.com





