American Green, Inc. (ERBB) Receives Approval from the City of Phoenix to Operate its New 40,000 SF Cannabis Grow Facility

When complete, the new complex is expected to generate a 500% increase in annual gross revenue

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American Green, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERBB) announced that the City of Phoenix, Arizona has approved the company's application to launch its second cannabis grow facility in West Phoenix. The new state-of-the-art complex will be designed to generate additional annual revenue of more than $10 million for the company.

American Green president, David G. Gwyther said, "At approximately 40,000 SF, this new American Green building will be designed to have about 36,000 SF under canopy and 4,000 SF reserved for production and corporate office space. We are very excited to announce that our new space will be dedicated to developing and selling our own new premium "American Green'' brand cannabis products.. The products will provide higher profit margins than even the quality cannabis product we currently wholesale to over 75 Arizona recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries."