Wireless Earbuds Market Size to Reach 14.23 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets with Advanced Features and Rising Preference for Bluetooth and Wireless Devices are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wireless earbuds market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing access to high-speed internet connectivity, rising use of smartphones, growing demand for high-end and advanced music and entertainment devices, and increasing preference for wireless devices due to enhanced convenience and affordability are key factors driving market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing purchasing power among individuals and availability of wide range of wireless earbuds at affordable prices are some other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Wireless earbuds have gained massive popularity over the recent past as they are easy to use, have a compact shape and size, and are cost-effective. Wireless earbuds are equipped with advanced technology to provide seamless experience and offer high connectivity to various devices from smartphones to computer systems. Wireless earbuds can also be used in changing songs, taking calls, and during video chats without needing to hold or use the phone. Recent advances in music such as availability of lossless and spatial audio and Dolby Atmos sound quality have boosted demand for wireless earbuds with advanced features to support these music tracks. This trend is expected to continue to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Increasing trend of work from home and remote schooling has further increased demand for smart wireless earbuds. Wireless earbuds are also highly compatible with intelligent voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa, and Cortana. Increasing popularity of live streaming services, podcasts, and audiobooks among younger generation is also a key factor boosting demand for wireless earbuds and is expected to continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with some wireless earbuds and low-battery issues are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.