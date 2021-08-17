checkAd

Wireless Earbuds Market Size to Reach 14.23 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets with Advanced Features and Rising Preference for Bluetooth and Wireless Devices are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wireless earbuds market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing access to high-speed internet connectivity, rising use of smartphones, growing demand for high-end and advanced music and entertainment devices, and increasing preference for wireless devices due to enhanced convenience and affordability are key factors driving market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing purchasing power among individuals and availability of wide range of wireless earbuds at affordable prices are some other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Emergen_Research_Logo

Wireless earbuds have gained massive popularity over the recent past as they are easy to use, have a compact shape and size, and are cost-effective. Wireless earbuds are equipped with advanced technology to provide seamless experience and offer high connectivity to various devices from smartphones to computer systems. Wireless earbuds can also be used in changing songs, taking calls, and during video chats without needing to hold or use the phone. Recent advances in music such as availability of lossless and spatial audio and Dolby Atmos sound quality have boosted demand for wireless earbuds with advanced features to support these music tracks. This trend is expected to continue to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/738

Increasing trend of work from home and remote schooling has further increased demand for smart wireless earbuds. Wireless earbuds are also highly compatible with intelligent voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa, and Cortana. Increasing popularity of live streaming services, podcasts, and audiobooks among younger generation is also a key factor boosting demand for wireless earbuds and is expected to continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with some wireless earbuds and low-battery issues are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wireless Earbuds Market Size to Reach 14.23 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets with Advanced Features and Rising Preference for Bluetooth and Wireless Devices are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global wireless earbuds market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing access …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Early ...
Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.91% for ...
Esoteric Testing Market size worth $ 63.86 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.16% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Over 1/3rd of Electrical Steel Sales to Concentrate in Energy Generation: Fact.MR
Carrier Rocket Market to Reach $25.42 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Indonesia logistics Market is expected to Reach USD 94 BN by 2025: Ken Research
Urgent Care Centers Market Valuation to Reach US$ 35.4 Bn by 2027 Due to Increased Access to ...
Security Testing Market to Reach $36.78 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 19.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market worth $20.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
3D Printing Construction Market Generated ~$15 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC to be The Fastest ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...