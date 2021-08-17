Medallia Launches Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite

“As it was for most businesses, the pandemic presented complex challenges for healthcare payers regarding coverage and access to care. Healthcare consumers are making decisions based on interactions with their insurers, in near real-time. This dynamic is forcing the industry to take a data-driven approach to engaging members at the right time, with the right message, via the right channel to create more valuable and trusting relationships, driving better long-term outcomes,” Steven Carleton, Vice President Customer Experience, Premera Blue Cross.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the launch of the Medallia Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite . The Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite enables insurers to engage members at key moments during the journey by gathering instantaneous feedback and insights across all channels, surfacing insights to the appropriate teams, and providing recommended actions for a better member experience.

The new offering from Medallia addresses a number of payer use cases and needs, helping payers:

Improve engagement by listening, understanding, and responding to the needs of members

Decrease churn by empowering teams to resolve friction in the journey and meet members in the moment

Attract new members by delivering seamless and connected experiences with consumers

Improve efficiencies and ease of doing business by optimizing digital communication channels

“With increased competition in a price sensitive market, payers are finding new ways to differentiate themselves with consumers and members through improved experiences,” said Toni Land, Head of Clinical Healthcare Experience, Medallia. “Leveraging industry-leading experience management capabilities, Medallia partners with payers to help design and implement effective, scalable engagement programs with measurable outcomes.”

The solution includes:

Real-time feedback mechanism for capturing member experiences throughout the entire journey, whether in app, digital or over the phone

SMS communication to find an appropriate care provider, manage the claims process, and engage members pre and post encounters

Text analytics to identify themes and trends across the specific member populations with the use of AI and machine learning

Video communication platform to prioritize high-risk members, address service recovery needs, and give members an opportunity to leave feedback throughout the process

Speech analytics to surface insights from every conversation, combine with other channels for a complete member view, and address pain points in real time

Digital engagement and analytics solution to enrich real-time experiences by cutting through noise to prioritize and address what matters most

For more information please visit https://www.medallia.com/xchange/healthcare-payer-member-retention.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

