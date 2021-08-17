checkAd

Medallia Launches Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the launch of the Medallia Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite. The Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite enables insurers to engage members at key moments during the journey by gathering instantaneous feedback and insights across all channels, surfacing insights to the appropriate teams, and providing recommended actions for a better member experience.

“As it was for most businesses, the pandemic presented complex challenges for healthcare payers regarding coverage and access to care. Healthcare consumers are making decisions based on interactions with their insurers, in near real-time. This dynamic is forcing the industry to take a data-driven approach to engaging members at the right time, with the right message, via the right channel to create more valuable and trusting relationships, driving better long-term outcomes,” Steven Carleton, Vice President Customer Experience, Premera Blue Cross.

The new offering from Medallia addresses a number of payer use cases and needs, helping payers:

  • Improve engagement by listening, understanding, and responding to the needs of members
  • Decrease churn by empowering teams to resolve friction in the journey and meet members in the moment
  • Attract new members by delivering seamless and connected experiences with consumers
  • Improve efficiencies and ease of doing business by optimizing digital communication channels

“With increased competition in a price sensitive market, payers are finding new ways to differentiate themselves with consumers and members through improved experiences,” said Toni Land, Head of Clinical Healthcare Experience, Medallia. “Leveraging industry-leading experience management capabilities, Medallia partners with payers to help design and implement effective, scalable engagement programs with measurable outcomes.”

The solution includes:

  • Real-time feedback mechanism for capturing member experiences throughout the entire journey, whether in app, digital or over the phone
  • SMS communication to find an appropriate care provider, manage the claims process, and engage members pre and post encounters
  • Text analytics to identify themes and trends across the specific member populations with the use of AI and machine learning
  • Video communication platform to prioritize high-risk members, address service recovery needs, and give members an opportunity to leave feedback throughout the process
  • Speech analytics to surface insights from every conversation, combine with other channels for a complete member view, and address pain points in real time
  • Digital engagement and analytics solution to enrich real-time experiences by cutting through noise to prioritize and address what matters most

For more information please visit https://www.medallia.com/xchange/healthcare-payer-member-retention.

About Medallia
 Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallia Launches Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the launch of the Medallia Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite. The Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite enables …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Medallia Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Glisser Optimizes Customer Journeys and Increases Retention with Medallia Strikedeck Platform for Customer Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Medallia Sense360 Releases New Analysis of How the Pandemic Shaped the Future of the Retail Industry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Medallia Becomes the Official Feedback Partner for MotoAmerica
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21MEDALLIA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Medallia, Inc. - MDLA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Medallia to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.4 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Daniel Brousseau Joins Medallia to Help Financial Services Firms Elevate Experience Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Medallia CEO and Leadership Team Recognized with 2021 Comparably Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten