Incyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Incyte
 Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

