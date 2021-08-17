checkAd

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ECC, ECCB, ECCC, ECCW, ECCX, ECCY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net asset value (“NAV”) as of June 30, 2021 and certain additional activity through July 31, 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains of $0.32 per weighted average common share1 for the second quarter.
  • NAV per common share of $12.97 as of June 30, 2021, up 8% from $12.02 as of March 31, 2021.
  • Second quarter GAAP net income (inclusive of unrealized mark-to-market gains) of $42.0 million, or $1.26 per weighted average common share.
  • Weighted average effective yield of the Company’s collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs), based on amortized cost, was 14.98% as of June 30, 2021. Weighted average expected yield of the Company’s CLO equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs), based on fair market value, was 19.02% as of June 30, 20212.
  • Deployed $65.7 million in net capital into CLO equity and debt investments and received $36.4 million in recurring cash distributions3 from the Company’s investment portfolio.
  • 6 of the Company’s CLO equity positions were reset and 2 of the Company’s CLO equity positions were refinanced.
  • Issued 2,092,330 shares of common stock, pursuant to the Company’s “at-the-market” offering program, for total net proceeds of approximately $26.7 million.
  • Completed full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option of $5.9 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2031 (“ECCW”), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $5.7 million.
  • Completed an underwritten public offering, including full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option, of 1.2 million shares of 6.50% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2031 (“ECCC”), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $28.8 million.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • NAV per common share is estimated to be between $13.20 and $13.30 as of July 31, 2021, at the midpoint of the range, this represents an increase of 2% from June 30.
  • Received $35.3 million of recurring cash distributions from the Company’s investment portfolio during July.
  • Deployed $13.2 million in net capital into CLO equity and debt investments during July.
  • Issued 408,217 shares of common stock and 435,612 shares of Series C Term Preferred Stock, pursuant to the Company’s “at-the-market” offering program, for total net proceeds of approximately $16.3 million during July.
  • Declared 20% increase in common stock monthly distributions to $0.12 per share beginning in October 2021.

“We were very pleased with our second quarter performance. Our portfolio generated strong cash flow, our NAV increased and we were able to increase our common distribution,” said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, we generated NII and realized capital gains of $0.32 per common share. This was reduced by $0.03 due to a non-recurring charge related to our ECCC issuance. Excluding this charge, we would have generated NII and realized capital gains of $0.35 per common share, 46% in excess of our common distributions paid during the quarter.”

Seite 1 von 6
EAGLE POINT CR/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ECC, ECCB, ECCC, ECCW, ECCX, ECCY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net asset value (“NAV”) as of June 30, 2021 and certain additional activity through July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces 20% Increase in Common Stock Distributions for Fourth Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten