Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains of $0.32 per weighted average common share 1 for the second quarter.

for the second quarter. NAV per common share of $12.97 as of June 30, 2021, up 8% from $12.02 as of March 31, 2021.

Second quarter GAAP net income (inclusive of unrealized mark-to-market gains) of $42.0 million, or $1.26 per weighted average common share.

Weighted average effective yield of the Company’s collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs), based on amortized cost, was 14.98% as of June 30, 2021. Weighted average expected yield of the Company’s CLO equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs), based on fair market value, was 19.02% as of June 30, 2021 2 .

. Deployed $65.7 million in net capital into CLO equity and debt investments and received $36.4 million in recurring cash distributions 3 from the Company’s investment portfolio.

from the Company’s investment portfolio. 6 of the Company’s CLO equity positions were reset and 2 of the Company’s CLO equity positions were refinanced.

Issued 2,092,330 shares of common stock, pursuant to the Company’s “at-the-market” offering program, for total net proceeds of approximately $26.7 million.

Completed full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option of $5.9 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2031 (“ECCW”), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $5.7 million.

Completed an underwritten public offering, including full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option, of 1.2 million shares of 6.50% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2031 (“ECCC”), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $28.8 million.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

NAV per common share is estimated to be between $13.20 and $13.30 as of July 31, 2021, at the midpoint of the range, this represents an increase of 2% from June 30.

Received $35.3 million of recurring cash distributions from the Company’s investment portfolio during July.

Deployed $13.2 million in net capital into CLO equity and debt investments during July.

Issued 408,217 shares of common stock and 435,612 shares of Series C Term Preferred Stock, pursuant to the Company’s “at-the-market” offering program, for total net proceeds of approximately $16.3 million during July.

Declared 20% increase in common stock monthly distributions to $0.12 per share beginning in October 2021.

“We were very pleased with our second quarter performance. Our portfolio generated strong cash flow, our NAV increased and we were able to increase our common distribution,” said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, we generated NII and realized capital gains of $0.32 per common share. This was reduced by $0.03 due to a non-recurring charge related to our ECCC issuance. Excluding this charge, we would have generated NII and realized capital gains of $0.35 per common share, 46% in excess of our common distributions paid during the quarter.”