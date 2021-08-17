Nutanix Collaborates with Cyxtera, Intel and Other Industry-Leading Technology Partners to Launch Federal Innovation Lab

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, and Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT ), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced their partnership to launch the first Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab, powered by Cyxtera's digital exchange and Enterprise Bare Metal . The Federal Innovation Lab, located in a Cyxtera data center in Northern Virginia, provides U.S. Federal customers as well as industry partners with an environment to build proofs of concept and test mission-critical applications using on-demand infrastructure that readily supports hybrid multicloud solutions via a single operating platform.

Developed and deployed in collaboration with Intel and other industry-leading technology solution providers, the Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab provides an ecosystem of seamless, dynamic, on-demand capabilities ready to help support testing of the most demanding workload requirements, at scale. The Innovation Lab is a dedicated space focused on translating technology innovation into proofs of concept to simplify and automate U.S. government agency IT environments for their journey to hybrid multicloud.

The Innovation Lab’s environment runs on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, recently certified for placement on the DoDIN Approved Products List which integrates compute, virtualization, storage, networking, security, and containers. The Nutanix Cloud Platform simplifies day-to-day management of a government agency’s IT environment – including over 80% faster deployment and less unplanned downtime, as well as nearly 60% more efficient infrastructure management – often resulting in significant cost savings and freeing IT’s time to focus on strategic efforts. The Nutanix Cloud Platform also supports extension from private cloud to the AWS GovCloud, providing a best-in-class solution to help U.S. Agencies adopt hybrid and multicloud architecture.

“The Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab is first-of-its-kind and allows our partners to come together immediately in a large, persistent Nutanix environment to quickly create IT results for Federal customers exploring our capabilities,” said Chip George, VP Public Sector at Nutanix. “This helps remove many of the obstacles involved in standing up real life IT workload tests so U.S. Government customers can confirm their acquisition needs and meet mission and operations objectives more efficiently.”