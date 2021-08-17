Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EIC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net asset value (“NAV”) as of June 30, 2021 and certain additional activity through July 31, 2021.

Net investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains of $0.28 per weighted average share. 1

NAV per share of $17.38 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 3% from March 31.

Second quarter 2021 GAAP net income (inclusive of unrealized mark-to-market gains) of $4.5 million, or $0.73 per weighted average share.

Weighted average effective yield of the Company’s collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) debt and equity portfolio, based on amortized cost, was 9.56% as of June 30, 2021. Weighted average expected yield of the Company’s CLO portfolio, based on fair market value, was 9.95% as of June 30, 2021 2 .

. Deployed $11.4 million in gross capital in the second quarter of 2021.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

NAV per share estimated to be between $17.44 and $17.48 as of July 31, 2021.

As of July 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $3.8 million of cash and capacity on its revolving credit facility available for investment.

Declared 33% increase in monthly distributions to $0.12 per share beginning in October 2021.

“We had another excellent quarter, generating net investment income and realized capital gains of $0.28 per share, comfortably above our distribution level during the quarter,” said Thomas Majewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have been slowly increasing the portfolio’s exposure to CLO equity as we see an attractive opportunity to further increase NII on a sustainable basis. Given our recent financial performance and our continued confidence in the Company’s future outlook, we were pleased to further increase our monthly distributions by 33%, to $0.12 per share, beginning in October.”

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

The Company’s NII and realized capital gains for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $0.28 per weighted average share. This compared to $0.32 of NII and realized capital gains per weighted average share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $0.34 of NII and realized capital gains per weighted average share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded GAAP net income of $4.5 million, or $0.73 per weighted average share. The net gain was comprised of total investment income of $2.6 million, unrealized appreciation on investments of $2.7 million and de minimis net realized gain on investments, partially offset by total expenses of $0.8 million.