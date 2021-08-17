Austin Chamber’s Opportunity Austin and Green Dot Corporation Announce Headquarters Relocation for Fintech Pioneer & Digital Bank

“We are thrilled to plant roots in Austin as we build a more creative, dynamic, performance-driven workforce committed to seamlessly connecting more people and businesses to their money,” said Dan Henry, President & CEO of Green Dot. “Austin’s location, tech talent pool, and other connections and benefits will play an important role in building the Green Dot of tomorrow for our employees, customers and partners.”

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) and Opportunity Austin, the Greater Austin Chamber’s five-county prosperity initiative, today announced plans for the digital bank and financial technology company to relocate its corporate headquarters to Austin, TX.

Last year, Green Dot announced plans to become a more lean, focused, growth-minded company that embraces a fully remote “Work from Anywhere” model that maximizes the benefits of remote work and attracts top talent aligned with its culture and mission. The company is currently recruiting for more than 100 positions nationwide, primarily in technology, engineering and product management, as well as marketing, data science and analytics, partnerships, customer support and more. They also recently announced upgrades to their maternity and paternity, PTO, and other remote work benefits and programs for employees.

“Green Dot’s announcement validates the Austin region’s continued growth in the fintech arena and ability to attract these types of headquarters,” said Charisse Bodisch, Senior Vice President Economic Development for the Austin Chamber of Commerce. “Their platform demonstrates some of the innovative technologies changing the financial services industry.”

U.S.-based Green Dot employees now have the freedom and flexibility to be based and work from any home location in the continental U.S., with a collective understanding and commitment to showing up and engaging virtually on a daily basis, with some employees traveling throughout the year to connect, collaborate and innovate with colleagues and partners in person.

“We’re creating a flexible, collaborative workplace built on trust and empowerment that gives our employees the benefits of remote work along with opportunities to come together throughout the year, and have a real impact on peoples’ financial lives,” Henry said.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to delivering trusted, best-in-class money management and payment solutions to customers and partners, seamlessly connecting people to their money. Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.